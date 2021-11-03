Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Weather

Deadly landslide hits western Colombia: Authorities

At least 10 people were injured and 15 to 20 people were missing following the event in Narino province.

The landslide occurred in the town of Mallama in Colombia's Narino province [Al Jazeera]
Published On 3 Nov 2021

At least 11 people have died in a landslide in Colombia’s western Narino province, according to authorities, with dozens more hurt or missing.

The South American country’s disaster relief agency (UNGRD) said late on Tuesday that the landslide occurred after heavy rains in the rural town of Mallama.

At least 10 people were also injured and between 15 and 20 people were believed to be missing, the agency said.

Two buildings were destroyed in the event.

UNGRD director Eduardo Jose Gonzalez had ordered a search and rescue team deployed to the site and “he will travel first thing in the morning to the municipality”, the agency said.

However, rescue operations were suspended on Tuesday because of the potential for more landslides due to rain and were set to resume on Wednesday morning.

Landslides are common in mountainous Colombia, especially during the rainy season and in areas where precarious informal housing and narrow roadways are constructed on deforested Andean hillsides.

In 2017, more than 200 people were killed in mudslides triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mocoa in neighbouring Putumayo province.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Lebanon: Fired The Daily Star staff wait on unpaid salaries

India ramps up Himalayan border security after clashes with China

Ether hits all-time high

Ethiopia’s war marked by ‘extreme brutality’ from all sides: UN

Most Read

COVID: Medical experts step up after dismissing menstrual changes

Ethiopia declares nationwide state of emergency

Missing Australian girl found ‘alive and well’ after 18-day hunt

Sudan closer to power-sharing deal to reverse military coup