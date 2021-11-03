At least 10 people were injured and 15 to 20 people were missing following the event in Narino province.

At least 11 people have died in a landslide in Colombia’s western Narino province, according to authorities, with dozens more hurt or missing.

The South American country’s disaster relief agency (UNGRD) said late on Tuesday that the landslide occurred after heavy rains in the rural town of Mallama.

At least 10 people were also injured and between 15 and 20 people were believed to be missing, the agency said.

Two buildings were destroyed in the event.





UNGRD director Eduardo Jose Gonzalez had ordered a search and rescue team deployed to the site and “he will travel first thing in the morning to the municipality”, the agency said.

However, rescue operations were suspended on Tuesday because of the potential for more landslides due to rain and were set to resume on Wednesday morning.

Landslides are common in mountainous Colombia, especially during the rainy season and in areas where precarious informal housing and narrow roadways are constructed on deforested Andean hillsides.

In 2017, more than 200 people were killed in mudslides triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mocoa in neighbouring Putumayo province.