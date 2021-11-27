COVID-hit Czech President Milos Zeman discharged from hospital

President, 77, leaves military hospital in Prague and will name Petr Fiala as prime minister on Sunday, his office says.

Czech President Milos Zeman has left a military hospital in the capital, Prague, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 77 year old had already been discharged following more than a month’s treatment for an unspecified illness on Thursday, but was readmitted only hours later after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Zeman received monoclonal antibodies, a standard treatment for people belonging to risk groups. He is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster. The president has no symptoms of the disease, the hospital said.

He was rushed to the hospital on October 10, a day after a parliamentary election, and was treated in an intensive care unit. His condition was attributed to an unspecified chronic disease.

Zeman, a heavy smoker and drinker who has suffered from diabetes, has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair.

The presidential office said on Saturday Zeman was planning to swear in Petr Fiala, the leader of a coalition that won the election, as the country’s new prime minister on Sunday.

The ceremony had been due to take place on Friday, but the president’s new hospitalisation prevented that from happening.

The office said the ceremony will be organised in line with current coronavirus measures, but details were unknown. Those who test positive must isolate in the Czech Republic for two weeks.

The country has been facing a record surge in a new wave of infections. The new daily increase hit a record high of almost 28,000 cases on Thursday. The infection rate was at 1,207 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

Overall, the nation of 10.7 million has registered more than 2.1 million cases with 32,744 deaths.