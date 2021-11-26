Strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits India-Myanmar border region

Tremors felt as far away as Kolkata, India but there were no immediate reports of damage.

A shallow and strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday morning, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

According to India’s National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake was at a depth of 12 kilometres (7.5 miles), and about 140 kilometres (87 miles) from Aizawl in northeastern India.

It was felt in the coastal city of Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as the east Indian city of Kolkata, some 451 kilometres (280 miles) from the epicentre near Aizawl, according to witness accounts posted on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre’s (EMSC) website and on Twitter.

“Very strong,” one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong.

Tremors were felt across states in northeastern India and other major cities in Bangladesh, according to the EMSC and India’s earthquake monitoring agency.

EMSC put the magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0.