The EU, the UK, Israel and other countries are tightening border controls over concerns of a new COVID-19 strain.

Global authorities have reacted with alarm to a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, with the European Union and the United Kingdom among those tightening border controls as researchers sought to find out if the mutation was vaccine-resistant.

Hours after the UK banned flights from South Africa and neighbouring countries and asked travellers returning from there to quarantine, the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned against hasty measures and a South African scientist labelled London’s decision a symptom of “vaccine apartheid”.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU also aimed to halt air travel from the region and several other countries including India, Japan and Israel toughened curbs.

The United States top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said no decision had been made on a possible US travel ban.

The WHO said it would take weeks to determine how effective vaccines were against the variant, which was first identified this week.

Here are the latest updates:

15 mins ago (16:08 GMT)

Helen Rees: ‘Alarmist language … isn’t helpful’

Helen Rees, chair of the WHO Regional Immunisation Technical Advisory for Africa, said scientists still don’t know enough about this variant to start sounding the alarm.

“The fact that we are able to identify changes quickly is good news. It’s good news for the world. But we must be careful that we don’t then jump [to] conclusion[s]. We need to understand much more about this,” Rees told Al Jazeera from Johannesburg.

Rees said it’s the scientists’ responsibility to use cautious language.

“We are still understanding this. There are many more mutations that seem to have had a big leap from the kinds of variants that we’ve seen before … but I think using alarmist language if you’re a scientist isn’t helpful,” she added.

25 mins ago (15:58 GMT)

Belgium detects first case of new strain in Europe

Belgium has detected Europe’s first confirmed case of the new variant of COVID-19, and at the same time announced measures aimed at curbing a rapidly spreading fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told a news conference that a case of variant B.1.1.529 had been found in an unvaccinated person who had developed symptoms and tested positive on November 22.

“It is a suspicious variant. We do not know if it is a very dangerous variant,” he said.

29 mins ago (15:54 GMT)

US stocks fall sharply on new strain

US stocks fell sharply as the new strain seemed to be spreading across the globe, threatening months of progress at getting the pandemic under control.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 900 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to trade at 34,917. The S&P 500 index was down 1.7 percent, on pace for its worst day since late September. The Nasdaq Composite was down 1.1 percent.

51 mins ago (15:32 GMT)

Travel bans frustrate travelers

Travel bans imposed on South Africa have driven some people to rush to the airport with many expressing their frustration.

“It’s a big inconvenience.” Rodger Upton, a British tourist in Johannesburg, told Al Jazeera.

“We had our flights booked for a week. We got the news from our daughter in the UK last night saying the UK was going to introduce a red list,” he added.

Gloria Ndoro, a South African living in the UK, said the measure was “unfair.”

“It’s unjustified. It’s abrupt,” Ndoro told Al Jazeera.

“And it’s not good for tourism for South Africa. Ever since these regulations were passed last night, people are frantically trying to get back into the UK,” she added.





59 mins ago (15:24 GMT)

Italy imposes entry ban on eight southern African states

Italy imposed an entry ban on people who have visited any one of eight southern African states in the last 14 days.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed an executive order banning entry from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini.

“Our scientists are studying the new B.1.1.529 variant. In the meantime, we will adopt the greatest possible caution,” Speranza said.





2 hours ago (14:30 GMT)

Shanghai curbs tourism over new COVID-19 cases

A handful of local COVID-19 cases in eastern parts of China have prompted Shanghai city to limit tourism activities and a nearby city to cut public transport services, as China insists on zero-tolerance against letting clusters spread.

Shanghai city detected three domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms on November 25, official data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed. The last local symptomatic infection in Shanghai was reported in August.

The new infections came just days after China contained its biggest outbreak caused by the Delta variant.





2 hours ago (14:19 GMT)

Israel bans arrivals from most African countries

Israel imposed a travel ban on most African states, after reporting cases of the new coronavirus strain.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett widened a ban announced on Thursday on the entry of foreigners from seven African countries and travel to them.

“We are currently on the verge of a state of emergency, ” he said, adding that the B.1.1.529 variant had “arrived at a very complicated time”, coinciding with the Hanukkah vacation when children, mostly unvaccinated, are out of school.

2 hours ago (14:17 GMT)

Morocco bans travellers from South Africa

Morocco banned entry to travellers arriving from South Africa due to concerns related to the new strain, the foreign ministry said in a tweet on Friday.

🔴In order to preserve Morocco's achievements in managing the Covid-19 pandemic, Moroccan authorities have decided to ban access to the national territory for all passengers coming from South Africa. pic.twitter.com/IcKBzRV5G9 — Moroccan Diplomacy 🇲🇦 (@Marocdiplo_EN) November 26, 2021

2 hours ago (14:10 GMT)

South Africa sport shutting down over new variant

South African sport began to shut down after the detection of the new strain in the country, with the imposition of travel bans forcing rugby teams and golfers to scramble to try and leave.

Four rugby teams were due to play South African opposition in the United Rugby Championship (URC), but matches on Saturday and Sunday have been postponed with Welsh clubs Cardiff and Scarlets looking to leave before travellers from southern Africa are forced to quarantine on their return to the UK .