Sudan’s Hamdok reinstated as PM after political agreement signed

A political agreement has been signed in Sudan enabling Abdalla Hamdok to be reinstated as Prime Minister.

Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan signed the deal with Hamdok to restore the transition to civilian rule nearly a month after a military coup.

The 14-point deal, signed in the presidential palace in Khartoum, provides for the reinstatement of Hamdok as prime minister.

The agreement also provides for the release of all political prisoners detained during the coup and stipulates that a 2019 constitutional declaration be the basis for a political transition, according to details read out on state TV.

