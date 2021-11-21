Palestinian, Israeli settler killed in Jerusalem shooting

The Palestinian man reportedly used a submachine gun and a knife to carry out an attack.

Occupied East Jerusalem – Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian man after he carried out a shooting and stabbing attack that killed an Israeli settler and wounded three others, including two police officers.

The violence occurred on Sunday morning in the Old City of Jerusalem.

According to Israeli media, the settler, in his 30s, suffered a head injury and succumbed to his wounds.

The unidentified Palestinian was shot and killed at the scene, which took place at Bab al-Silsila (Chain Gate) near the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Another Israeli settler, a 46-year-old, was in stable condition, according to a statement by Hadassah Medical Center. Two police officers, aged 30 and 31, were also lightly wounded.

The Palestinian man reportedly used a submachine gun and a knife to carry out the attack.