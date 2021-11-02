Skip links

Ethiopia declares nationwide state of emergency

Move comes after Tigrayan fighters said they had captured two strategic towns in Amhara region and considered marching on Addis Ababa.

Breaking News logo for Al Jazeera
Published On 2 Nov 2021

Ethiopia’s council of ministers has declared a nationwide state of emergency effective immediately, according to state media.

The move on Tuesday came after fighters from the northern Tigray region said they had captured the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha in the Amhara region. The northern fighters, who have been fighting federal government forces for a year, indicated they might advance further south, on the capital, Addis Ababa.

The government said soldiers were still battling for control.

Earlier in the day, authorities in Addis Ababa told residents to register their weapons in the next two days and prepare to defend the city.

More to follow.

 

Source: Al Jazeera

