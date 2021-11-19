ICC halts probe into Duterte’s ‘war on drugs’ after gov’t request

Court says it temporarily suspended investigative activities while it assesses scope and effect of Philippine government’s deferral request.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has temporarily suspended an investigation into alleged rights abuses during the Philippines’s so-called “war on drugs” under President Rodrigo Duterte, in which thousands of people have been killed.

In September, the court based in The Hague, Netherlands, had authorised an official probe into the crackdown, a move hailed by families of victims and human rights groups.

Activists have accused authorities of carrying out summary executions that killed innocent suspects, including dozens of children. Police denied the charges, claiming self-defence when suspects allegedly resisted arrest.

According to documents released on Friday, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan wrote that the Philippines had filed a deferral request on November 10 through its ambassador in the Netherlands.

“The prosecution has temporarily suspended its investigative activities while it assesses the scope and effect of the deferral request,” Khan said.

“The prosecution will, in the coming days, request additional information from the Philippines under rule 53 of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence,” he added.

“Such additional information is necessary for the prosecution to assess the scope and effect of the deferral request.”

In the letter, Ambassador Eduardo Malaya had requested the ICC for a deferral, saying his country was “keen on ensuring the successful prosecution of cases that have been filed or may be filed in court against erring Philippine National Police members and others within its jurisdiction”.

An armed agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) stands guard next to seized illegal drugs including bricks of cocaine [File: AFP]

Thousands dead

In June 2020, a United Nations report said thousands of people may have been killed in the campaign.

According to the most recent Philippine government data released in June, as of April 2021, at least 6,117 suspected drug dealers had been killed in police encounters. However, human rights groups and activists said the number could be as high as 30,000.

The Duterte government has repeatedly refused to cooperate with the ICC. Earlier this month, the outgoing 76-year-old leader told the court to “just drop dead” as he would not submit himself to the jurisdiction of the international tribunal. Officials have also said that ICC investigators would not be permitted to enter the country to conduct the probe.

Duterte ran for president in 2016 on a single issue: Fighting crime in the Philippines. During his campaign and then as president, he repeatedly urged police to “kill” drug suspects.

Duterte, whose term ends in June 2022, pulled the Philippines out of the ICC in 2018 – but the court has jurisdiction to investigate crimes committed while the country was a member and up until 2019.

During a UN address in September, the president leader defended his policy, saying those found to have “acted beyond bounds” of the Philippine law will be held accountable.

In its nearly two-decade existence, the ICC has convicted five men for war crimes and crimes against humanity. They are all African, from Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali and Uganda.