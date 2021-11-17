‘QAnon Shaman’ due to be sentenced for role in US Capitol riot

Prosecutors are asking a US federal judge to sentence Jacob Chansley to four years in prison.

The United States Capitol rioter nicknamed the “QAnon Shaman” for his horned headdress arrived in federal court on Wednesday to face a judge who could sentence him to more than four years in prison for his role in the deadly January 6 attack by former President Donald Trump’s followers.

Prosecutors have asked US District Judge Royce Lamberth to impose a 51-month sentence on Jacob Chansley, who pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding when he and thousands of others stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election.

“Defendant Chansley’s now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot,” prosecutors said in asking for the 51-month sentence. That would be the stiffest imposed on any Capitol rioter, after a former mixed martial artist filmed punching a police officer during violence was sentenced last week to 41 months in prison.

Chansley’s lawyers have asked the judge for a sentence of time served for their client, who has been detained since his January arrest. He appeared in court in a dark green prison jumpsuit, with a beard and shaved head.

While in detention, Chansley was diagnosed by prison officials with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety. When he entered his guilty plea, Chansley said he was disappointed Trump had not pardoned him.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives and acquitted by the Senate on a charge of inciting the January 6 riot for a fiery speech that preceded it in which he told his followers to “fight like hell”.

Four people died in the violence. A Capitol Police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the day after the riot and four police officers who took part in the defence of the Capitol later took their own lives. About 140 police officers were injured.

Defence lawyer Albert Watkins said the US Navy in 2006 had found Chansley suffered from personality disorder but nonetheless declared him “fit for duty.”

“We are optimistic. We are looking forward to a good day,” Watkins said as he walked into the court.