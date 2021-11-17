Eight troops killed in Azerbaijan-Armenia border clashes

Seven Azerbaijani service members were killed and 10 more were wounded in clashes with Armenian troops on the countries’ shared border, according to Azerbaijan’s defence ministry.

Armenian officials reported one casualty and said 13 troops were captured during Tuesday’s hostilities, while 24 more have gone missing.

Both sides blame the other for starting the hostilities.

The Armenian defence ministry said Azerbaijan’s military opened fire on Armenian positions.

The Azerbaijani government accused Armenia of a “large-scale provocation”.

The clashes marked the worst fighting between the two ex-Soviet nations since they fought a six-week war last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a conflict that killed more than 6,500 people.

Tuesday’s casualties have sparked fears of another big flare-up in their territorial dispute.

Fighting ceased on Tuesday evening after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke by phone to his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts and urged them to stop.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation at the border.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994.

Last year’s war over the territory ended after Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, brokered a peace deal in November and deployed almost 2,000 peacekeepers to the region.

Turkey took the side of Azerbaijan, which regained swathes of land it lost in an earlier conflict.

The Russia-brokered truce allowed Azerbaijan to reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that the Armenia-backed residents had controlled.

But tensions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border have been steadily building again since May when Armenia protested what it described as an incursion by Azerbaijani troops into its territory.





Azerbaijan insists that its soldiers were deployed to its territory in areas where the border has yet to be demarcated. Clashes have been reported ever since.

On Monday, Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan’s troops of violating the border between the two countries and sacked his defence minister over the incident.

Reports of fighting, including with the use of artillery, followed on Tuesday from both countries.

Armenia’s Security Council has called on Russia to help protect the country’s territorial integrity.