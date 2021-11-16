Leader of the so-called Libyan National Army says ‘elections are the only way out of the severe crisis that our country has plunged into’.

Eastern commander General Khalifa Haftar will run in Libya’s presidential elections due next month, he announced in a televised speech on Tuesday.

“Elections are the only way out of the severe crisis that our country has plunged into,” said Haftar, who was expected to formally register later on Tuesday at the election centre in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Haftar, commander of a force called the Libyan National Army (LNA), waged war on factions in the west after the country split in 2014, including a 14-month offensive to capture Tripoli which was repelled by the internationally recognised government.

More to follow…