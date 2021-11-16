One blast reported near a police station and another along a street near the parliamentary building, but no word on casualties.

Two loud explosions were heard in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, early Tuesday, witnesses reported.

They said one blast happened near a police station and another along a street near the parliamentary building. That blast appeared to target a building housing an insurance company, and the subsequent fire engulfed cars parked outside.

Some lawmakers were seen evacuating the precincts of the parliamentary building nearby, according to national broadcaster UBC.

An eyewitness video posted online showed a plume of white smoke rising from the blast scene near the police station.

Police did not immediately comment, and it was not clear if the explosions were bomb attacks. There was no word on casualties.

More soon.