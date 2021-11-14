New Zealand lose yet another final after Australia’s power-packed batting lineup chase down 172.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – David Warner fired another shot at his critics and Mitchell Marsh scored a quickfire half-century as Australia cruised to its maiden T20 World Cup triumph, beating New Zealand by eight wickets.

Needing 173 after opting to field, Australia, five-time 50-overs World Champions, lost captain Aaron Finch early once again but Warner and Marsh came together for a 92-run second-wicket partnership to take their side close to glory in Dubai on Sunday.

Warner was dismissed by a returning Trent Boult but Marsh combined with Glenn Maxwell to take Australia past the finish line and for Finch to win the only global cricket title that had eluded Australia.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a 48-ball 85 to take his side to 172 which ended up not being enough for Australia’s power-packed batting lineup that made it six out of six while chasing in this year’s tournament.

Previous winners

2007 – India

2009 – Pakistan

2010 – England

2012 West Indies

2014 Sri Lanka

2016 West Indies

2021 Australia

More to follow