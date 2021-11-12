US journalist Danny Fenster jailed for 11 years in Myanmar

Frontier magazine managing editor has been accused of a range of offences including incitement, sedition and ‘terrorism’.

Danny Fenster, a journalist at Myanmar’s Frontier magazine, has been jailed for 11 years by a court in the military controlled country.

Fenster, who was detained at Yangon airport in May, was found guilty on three charges, his employer said in a statement.

Frontier said the decision was announced outside Yangon’s Insein prison on Friday morning, following a trial closed to the press and the public.

Frontier said the sentences were the “harshest possible” under the law and that key evidence had been disregarded.

The charges on which he was convicted were connected to an allegation that he was working for online news outlet, Myanmar Now. He has not worked there since June 2020, and joined Frontier the following the month where is managing editor.

“There is absolutely no basis to convict Danny of these charges,” said Frontier Editor in Chief Thomas Kean. “His legal team clearly demonstrated to the court that he had resigned from Myanmar Now and was working for Frontier from the middle of last year. Everyone at Frontier is disappointed and frustrated at this decision.”

Earlier this week Fenster was also accused of ‘terrorism’ and sedition.