Qatar to act as US diplomatic representative in Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Blinken and Qatar Foreign Minister Al Thani sign ‘strategic dialogue’ agreements in Washington.

The United States and Qatar have agreed that Qatar will represent the diplomatic interests of the US in Afghanistan, the first official representation for the US since its troop withdrawal in August.

Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a pair of “strategic” agreements on Friday providing that Qatar will assume the role of “protecting power” for US interests in Afghanistan.

“Qatar is a crucial partner in promoting regional stability,” Secretary Blinken said in remarks with Al Thani at the State Department in Washington.

Qatar will facilitate formal communication between Washington and the Taliban government in Afghanistan, which the US has not recognised.

Qatari Foreign Minister Al Thani said: “We are dedicated to contributing to the stability of Afghanistan and the safety and well being of the Afghan people.”

“Qatar will establish a US interests section within its embassy in Afghanistan to provide certain consular services and monitor the condition security of US diplomatic facilities in Afghanistan,” Blinken said.

“The second agreement, formalises our partnership with Qatar to facilitate the travel of Afghans with US Special Immigrant Visas.”

Qatar will work to ensure international humanitarian assistance reaches the people in Afghanistan, Al Thani said.

The move comes at a time when the US and other Western countries are grappling with how to engage with the Taliban after the group seized power in Kabul after a rapid military advance across Afghanistan as US forces withdrew after two decades of war.