Wade leads Australia past Pakistan to T20 World Cup final

Chasing 177, Australia defeated Pakistan with five wickets and one over to spare and will face New Zealand in the final.

Matthew Wade hit three successive sixes off Pakistan’s ace fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the penultimate over, taking Australia into the final of the T20 Cricket World Cup with a five-wicket victory.

Pakistan’s hopes of going to their third T20 world cup final were dashed as Australia pulled off a stunning win in Dubai on Thursday, chasing 177 with an over to spare. They will face New Zealand in the final after they defeated England on Wednesday.

Australia were in trouble at 96-5 when Stoinis (40) and Wade put on 81 runs to finish off the match.

Pakistan had their chance, but Hasan Ali dropped a regulation catch of the left-hander Wade in the 19th over.

Australia’s Matthew Wade (centre left) and Marcus Stoinis celebrate their win in the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on November 11, 2021 [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

“It was a great game of cricket. The way Matthew Wade held his nerve was outstanding, that partnership with Marcus Stoinis was crucial,” Aaron Finch, the Australian captain, said in his post-match comments.

Veteran batsman David Warner also played a major role with 49 before being caught behind leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who took four wickets for 26 runs.

“The way we started in the first half, we got the total we targeted,” said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after the game.

“But we gave them too much of a chance at the end of the chase. If we had taken that catch [of Wade], it might have made the difference.”

Australia suffered an early blow when Shaheen trapped Finch leg before wicket for zero as the Pakistan-dominated crowd erupted.

The in-form Warner kept up the attack from one end with support from Mitchell Marsh.

However, spinner Shadab turned up the heat in the seventh over to get Marsh out for 28.

The leg-spinner took a wicket in each of his allocated four overs to claim the scalps of Steve Smith, for five, Warner, and Glenn Maxwell, for seven as Australia lost half their side for 96.

Warner was sent back to the dressing room when he was caught behind after hitting three fours and three sixes in his 30-ball stay, but replays later showed there was no contact off the batsman’s bat.

‘Happy to chip in’

Stoinis and Wade have steered the Australians to their second T20 World Cup semi-final and dream of a maiden title.

“When I got out there with Marcus, he was really confident we’d get them, even though I was a little unsure,” admitted Wade.

“He found the boundaries early on, and I was happy to chip in at the end.”

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (right) and Mohammad Rizwan fist bump after playing a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 11, 2021 [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]

Put in to bat, Pakistan got off to a strong start with Rizwan (67) and skipper Azam (39) forging a 71-run partnership for the opening wicket.

In-form leg-spinner Adam Zampa finally made a breakthrough after getting Babar out, caught at long-on following his 34-ball knock laced with five fours.

Rizwan kept up the pressure and slammed Zampa for a six to become the first player to aggregate 1,000 runs in T20 internationals in a calendar year.

He survived a hit on the helmet grill by a quick bouncer from Pat Cummins as the physio came in to conduct a concussion test with the batsman smiling.

Fakhar Zaman provided the late charge for the 2009 champions with an unbeaten 55 off 32 balls.