Poland-Belarus border crisis deepens: Live updates

Thousands of people are stranded in freezing conditions along the frontier amid a standoff between Warsaw and Minsk.

The months-long migrant crisis that has played out along Poland’s border with Belarus is rapidly deepening as more people make desperate attempts to cross the frontier.

Warsaw and its allies are ramping up efforts to prevent people from entering the European Union member state as a war of words with Minsk intensifies.

Thousands of migrants and refugees were stranded along the frontier in freezing conditions on Thursday, with concerns growing over their wellbeing following a spate of deaths and reports of food and water shortages.

Poland and other EU member states accuse Belarus of encouraging migrants and refugees to try to cross the shared border in revenge for Western sanctions imposed on Minsk after the disputed August 2020 election that handed longtime President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term.

Minsk denies those charges – but has previously implied its complicity – and has turned to ally and creditor Russia for support in recent days.

Here are all the latest updates:

20 mins ago (14:52 GMT)

EU considers sanctions on Minsk airport

The EU is considering imposing sanctions on Belarus’ main airport in a bid to make it more difficult for airlines to bring in migrants and refugees, two diplomats familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

The 27-member bloc was already finalising a new, fifth round of sanctions on top Belarus officials and state-owned airline Belavia that could be approved next week, one diplomat told the news agency on Thursday.

But Brussels was also weighing a further, sixth package of measures, which could include orders to stop EU firms supplying Minsk National airport, two other diplomats said.





32 mins ago (14:41 GMT)

Germany’s Scholz slams ‘power play with people’

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has accused Lukashenko of using migrants and refugees as part of a deliberate bid to put pressure on the EU.

“Lukashenko is making an inhumane power play with people,” said Scholz, who is set to become the country’s next chancellor.

He added that Germany must lend its support to EU member states affected by the crisis and ensure that the migrants and refugees trapped between the Polish-Belarusian border receive humanitarian aid.

2 hours ago (13:26 GMT)

Ukraine to deploy troops to border with Belarus

Ukraine’s government has said it will deploy 8,500 additional soldiers and police officers to guard its border with Belarus in a bid to prevent crossings at the frontier.

The new forces include 3,000 border guard servicemen, 3,500 servicemen of the National Guard and 2,000 police officers, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said on Thursday.

“Aviation [from] the interior ministry will also be on duty, in particular 15 helicopters, which will ensure mobility and, if necessary, will transfer our forces to the border,” he said.

While not an EU member, Ukraine is wary of becoming another front in the unfolding migrant crisis.





2 hours ago (12:50 GMT)

EU member states warn of military confrontation

Several countries bordering Belarus have expressed concern that the current crisis could soon spiral into a full-blown military confrontation.

EU member states Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia warned in a statement on Thursday that Belarus had deliberately escalated its “hybrid attack”, which they said posed serious threats to European security, referring to charges that Minsk is using migrants and refugees as a weapon.

“This increases the possibility of provocations and serious incidents that could also spill over into the military domain,” a joint statement by the three countries’ defence ministers said.

3 hours ago (12:40 GMT)

Lukashenko floats idea of halting gas supply to Europe

Lukashenko has raised the possibility he could shut down the transit of natural gas to Europe via Belarus in retaliation against any fresh EU sanctions imposed over the ongoing crisis.

“We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border. And if we shut off natural gas there?” the Belarusian leader said in comments published on Thursday by state news agency BelTA.

Europe’s gas market, where prices have hit record highs in recent weeks, would be highly sensitive to any interruption to the flow of gas through the Yamal pipeline that transits from Russia, via Belarus, en route to Poland and Germany.





3 hours ago (12:30 GMT)

Locals battle to avert humanitarian disaster

NGOs and concerned local residents have stepped in to try and assist migrants and refugees stranded in the border region.

NGOs and concerned local residents have stepped in to try and assist migrants and refugees stranded in the border region.

3 hours ago (12:00 GMT)

Growing fears for child refugees

Al Jazeera has spoken to migrants and aid workers on growing fears for child refugees stranded amid the chaos.

At least one child has died in recent weeks, while many others are suffering from hunger and hypothermia. Read more here.