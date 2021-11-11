Pakistan face Australia in T20 World Cup semi-final: Live

Australia win the toss in Dubai and decide to bowl against Pakistan.

Pakistan won all of their five matches to top Group 2

Captain Babar Azam is currently second on the scorers’ chart

Australia won four out of their five matches to qualify for the semi-final

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa is second on the wicket-takers’ list – with a five-wicket haul to his name

Pakistan lead the head-to-head between the two sides, having won 13 of the 23 previous T20 matches played

7 mins ago (15:05 GMT)

Pakistan 106/1, 14 overs

Another good over for Pakistan with 14 runs coming of it.

14 mins ago (14:58 GMT)

End of over 12, 90-1

Pakistan have good over with 14 runs of Zampa, including one massive six by Rizwan!

25 mins ago (14:47 GMT)

WICKET!

Captain Azam caught by David Warner of Zampa as Australia breath a sigh of relief. Pakistan is now 71/1.

Fakhar Zaman is the new batsman in.

Excellent length from Zampa throughout. If you want to get after him you have to smash him out of the park – he won’t bowl a bad delivery. — People’s Commissar (@faisal_parla) November 11, 2021

31 mins ago (14:41 GMT)

Eight overs, 62 for 0

A good over for Pakistan with 11 runs.

38 mins ago (14:33 GMT)

Pakistan reach 50 run with no loss

Seven overs are completed as Pakistan cross the half-century mark with both openers at the crease.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (R) and Mohammad Rizwan fist bump after playing a shot [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]

52 mins ago (14:20 GMT)

Six overs completed, Pakistan 47/0

Pakistan end a very good powerplay Pakistan with openers Azam and Mohammed Rizwan drove their team to 47-0. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa comes in to bowl.

1 hour ago (14:07 GMT)

Pakistan 11-0

The South Asian team is 11 for no loss after two overs.

1 hour ago (13:50 GMT)

Australia win the toss

The Australian side has chosen to field against Pakistan in the second T20 semi-final.

Australia – David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan – Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf