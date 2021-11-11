Australia takes on Pakistan in the second semi-final in Dubai; winner to take on New Zealand in the final on Sunday.
Pakistan face Australia in T20 World Cup semi-final: Live
Australia win the toss in Dubai and decide to bowl against Pakistan.
- Pakistan won all of their five matches to top Group 2
- Captain Babar Azam is currently second on the scorers’ chart
- Australia won four out of their five matches to qualify for the semi-final
- Leg-spinner Adam Zampa is second on the wicket-takers’ list – with a five-wicket haul to his name
- Pakistan lead the head-to-head between the two sides, having won 13 of the 23 previous T20 matches played
Pakistan 106/1, 14 overs
Another good over for Pakistan with 14 runs coming of it.
End of over 12, 90-1
Pakistan have good over with 14 runs of Zampa, including one massive six by Rizwan!
WICKET!
Captain Azam caught by David Warner of Zampa as Australia breath a sigh of relief. Pakistan is now 71/1.
Fakhar Zaman is the new batsman in.
Excellent length from Zampa throughout. If you want to get after him you have to smash him out of the park – he won’t bowl a bad delivery.
— People’s Commissar (@faisal_parla) November 11, 2021
Eight overs, 62 for 0
A good over for Pakistan with 11 runs.
Pakistan reach 50 run with no loss
Seven overs are completed as Pakistan cross the half-century mark with both openers at the crease.
Six overs completed, Pakistan 47/0
Pakistan end a very good powerplay Pakistan with openers Azam and Mohammed Rizwan drove their team to 47-0. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa comes in to bowl.
Pakistan 11-0
The South Asian team is 11 for no loss after two overs.
Australia win the toss
The Australian side has chosen to field against Pakistan in the second T20 semi-final.
Australia – David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Pakistan – Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf