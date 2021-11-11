Skip links

Pakistan face Australia in T20 World Cup semi-final: Live

Australia win the toss in Dubai and decide to bowl against Pakistan.

Australian captain Aaron Finch, left, speaks with his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam before the start of the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021 [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]
By Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 11 Nov 2021
  • Pakistan won all of their five matches to top Group 2
  • Captain Babar Azam is currently second on the scorers’ chart
  • Australia won four out of their five matches to qualify for the semi-final
  • Leg-spinner Adam Zampa is second on the wicket-takers’ list – with a five-wicket haul to his name
  • Pakistan lead the head-to-head between the two sides, having won 13 of the 23 previous T20 matches played

Pakistan 106/1, 14 overs

Another good over for Pakistan with 14 runs coming of it.

End of over 12, 90-1

Pakistan have good over with 14 runs of Zampa, including one massive six by Rizwan!

WICKET!

Captain Azam caught by David Warner of Zampa as Australia breath a sigh of relief. Pakistan is now 71/1.

Fakhar Zaman is the new batsman in.

Eight overs, 62 for 0

A good over for Pakistan with 11 runs.

Pakistan reach 50 run with no loss

Seven overs are completed as Pakistan cross the half-century mark with both openers at the crease.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (R) and Mohammad Rizwan fist bump after playing a shot [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]

Six overs completed, Pakistan 47/0

Pakistan end a very good powerplay Pakistan with openers Azam and Mohammed Rizwan drove their team to 47-0. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa comes in to bowl.

Pakistan 11-0

The South Asian team is 11 for no loss after two overs.

Australia win the toss

The Australian side has chosen to field against Pakistan in the second T20 semi-final.

Australia – David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan – Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

