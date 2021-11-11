De Klerk, the last president of Apartheid South Africa and key actor in country’s transition to democracy, has died.

Former South African President Frederik Willem De Klerk, the last leader under Apartheid and a key actor in the country’s transition to democracy, has died, his foundation has announced.

“Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer,” the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement on Thursday.

He was 85 years old.

More soon…