Cricket’s 50-over world champions England will seek to make it a second World Cup final in a row when they take on New Zealand, the team they beat two years ago, in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The clash pits contemporary cricket’s most dominant white-ball team England against arguably the most consistent cross-format side New Zealand, who have reached the final of three of the last four main global tournaments.

The most dramatic of those finals was at Lord’s in 2019 when Eoin Morgan’s England were crowned 50-overs world champions via a now-scrapped boundary countback rule after the match ended in a tie.

Kane Williamson’s team finally shed their bridesmaid’s tag by winning the inaugural World Test Championship earlier this year and, like England, are now bidding to become reigning champions in two formats.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said their heartbreak at Lord’s would have no bearing on their Twenty20 World Cup encounter.

“I’m not sure they’re will be anything from the 2019 game that will really come into it,” Stead told reporters ahead of the clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

“They are a quality side and I guess we just look forward to the challenge of playing the best side.”

New Zealand were beaten by Pakistan in their Group II opener but went on to win four straight matches, with Trent Boult leading a sublime bowling unit backed up by terrific catches.

With bat in hand, Martin Guptill has been the aggressor and Williamson the anchor, though their ability to chase down big totals remains untested.

England’s injury woes

Opponents England looked like the team in form until being beaten in their final Group I game by South Africa, that defeat felt even more keenly with the loss of opener Jason Roy due to a calf injury.

Roy’s absence will force a top-order rejig with Jonny Bairstow likely to partner an in-form Jos Buttler, though the 2010 champions have plenty of other options in an explosive lineup.

England will also have to cope with the absence of 20-overs specialist Tymal Mills, who was ruled out with a thigh strain suffered against Sri Lanka, and could be tempted to beef up their attack by including bowling all-rounder David Willey.

England skipper Morgan said on the team’s ability to “forge on” despite injury blows kept them positive ahead of the semi-final.

“He’s [Roy] played integral parts in our two previous World Cup campaigns. So very similarly to other guys that have been injured or have missed the tournament through injury,” Morgan told reporters on the eve of the clash in Abu Dhabi.

“Other guys have found something else within themselves to either try and fill that gap or contribute in a different way to the team.

“I think of all the things we’ve done well throughout this tournament that are probably the strongest point has been the resilience within our squad to be able to find a way to move forward and forge on.”