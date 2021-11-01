The US, British, French, Indian and Maldivian leaders are scheduled to address the UN conference on the climate crisis.

World leaders have started arriving at a United Nations conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, their challenge made even more daunting by the failure of major industrial nations to agree on ambitious new commitments.

The COP26 conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow opens on Monday, a day after the G20 economies failed to commit to a 2050 target to halt net-carbon emissions – a deadline widely cited as necessary to prevent the most extreme global warming.

Instead, their talks in Rome only recognised “the key relevance” of halting net emissions “by or around mid-century”, set no timetable for phasing out coal at home and watered down promises to cut emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas many times more powerful than carbon dioxide.

The speakers at the COP26 opening ceremony starting at 12:00GMT is expected to include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, British natural historian David Attenborough, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and Prince of Wales, Charles.

Here are the latest updates:

42 mins ago (11:29 GMT)

Erdogan skipped COP26 due to unmet security demands

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he decided against attending the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow after Britain failed to meet Turkey’s demands on security arrangements, according to Turkish broadcaster NTV.

“When our demands were not met we decided not to go to Glasgow,” Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on his plane returning from Rome.

48 mins ago (11:24 GMT)

Activists dressed as world leaders protest in Glasgow

Armed with bagpipes and dressed in kilts, the Oxfam campaigners visualised that world leaders need to come up with more action and not only “hot air” to tackle the climate crisis.

“These leaders, instead of reducing emissions and putting the world on a safer path, they are just blowing hot air, and we have had enough of hot air and empty promises, what we are asking for is for concrete action”, said Oxfam Climate Policy Lead Nafkote Dabi.

“We need climate finance, poor countries need climate finance, vulnerable communities need climate finance, and they need to be serious about this, to support vulnerable countries, to adapt to the worst impact of the climate crisis.”

Oxfam ‘Big Head’ caricatures of world leaders protest on the fringes of COP26 [Scott Heppell/AP]

50 mins ago (11:21 GMT)

‘We need to act now’: British PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed more than 120 world leaders to historic climate talks in Glasgow with the stark warning: “It’s one minute to midnight, and we need to act now.”

Johnson kicks off the Glasgow summit from 12:00 GMT, having admitted to a “road to Damascus” conversion to the threat of climate change.

“It’s one minute to midnight and we need to act now,” Johnson was due to tell them in his keynote speech, according to Downing Street. “If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow.”

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of COP26 at SECC in Glasgow [Christopher Furlong/Pool via Reuters]

56 mins ago (11:16 GMT)

Biden arrives in Scotland for UN climate summit

President Joe Biden arrived in Scotland on Monday for a UN climate summit, flying in from Rome where he had attended the G20.

Air Force One touched down in Edinburgh, with the US president due to address the COP26 summit in Glasgow at 1:00 pm (13:00 GMT).

1 hour ago (11:09 GMT)

Global climate talks open as world leaders start arriving

World leaders have begun arriving at crucial international climate talks in Scotland.

The biggest names, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, India’s PM Narendra Modi, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Ibrahim Solih, president of the hard-hit Maldives, will take the stage on Monday.

Xi Jinping, president of top carbon-polluting nation China, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be in Glasgow. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also decided not to travel to Glasgow, saying the security arrangements did not meet Turkey’s demands.