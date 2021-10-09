Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News

Spain: La Palma volcanic eruption intensifies, engulfs more homes

Volcano that began erupting on September 19 has destroyed more than 800 buildings, forced evacuation of about 6,000 people.

The lava from the volcano has engulfed more than 150 hectares (370 acres) of farmland [Juan Medina/Reuters]
9 Oct 2021

Buildings near the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma have been engulfed by rivers of lava, with the drama of the red-hot eruption intensified by the spectacle of flashes of lightning.

The volcano began erupting on September 19 and has destroyed more than 800 buildings and forced the evacuation of about 6,000 people from their homes on the island.

La Palma, with a population of about 83,000, is one of the Canary Islands in the Atlantic.

On Saturday, the magma destroyed at least four buildings in the village of Callejon de la Gata, Reuters news agency reported. Lightning flashes were also seen near the eruption early on Saturday.

The volcano has destroyed more than 800 buildings [Marcos Moreno/Anadolu Agency]

The lava from the volcano has engulfed more than 150 hectares (370 acres) of farmland. It has also caused huge damage to banana plantations in La Palma – the second-largest producer in the Canary Islands – where the crop accounts for 50 percent of the island’s economy.

Once the black grit lands on the bananas, it is almost impossible to remove.

Banana farms have been covered in ash from the volcano [Borja Suarez/Reuters]

La Palma’s airport has been closed since Thursday because of ash, Spanish air traffic operator Aena said.

On Friday, the ash cloud from the eruption disrupted flights on the neighbouring island of Tenerife for several hours.

Volcanic ash has also covered the island’s salt flats.

“When the ash fell we were about to collect the salt, but it completely covered everything creating a crust on top and we cannot separate the salt from the ash. It has completely penetrated the grain. It’s impossible to separate,” Andres Hernandez told Reuters, adding that up to 200 tonnes of salt had been ruined.

The eruption has also deterred visitors to the saltworks, which are also one of the island’s tourist attractions.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Over 50 dead, more missing after boat sinks on Congo River

DR Congo map showing Mongala province

‘Horrific milestone’: Brazil surpasses 600,000 COVID deaths

Libya’s rival sides sign initial deal on mercenaries pullout

Libya

Ethiopian troops intensify strikes against Tigray forces: Reports

Most Read

Peru’s President Castillo swears in new prime minister

Xi vows Taiwan ‘reunification’, but holds off threat of force

‘Ready for inclusivity, not selectivity’: Taliban before talks

TTAJ - Suhail Shaheen [DON''T USE]

Drone attacks target Saudi airport in Jazan