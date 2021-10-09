The move comes days after prosecutors said Kurz was under investigation over government corruption.

Austria’s Sebastian Kurz has announced he is stepping down as chancellor following pressure on him to resign after he was implicated in a corruption scandal.

In a televised press statement on Saturday, Kurz said he wanted to “make space” to ensure the country has a “government that is stable”.

Kurz has been under investigation over claims that government money was used in a corrupt deal to ensure positive coverage in a tabloid newspaper, prosecutors announced.

A statement on Wednesday from prosecutors said raids had been carried out in several locations, including two ministries, as part of the probe, the latest legal headache for Kurz and his right-wing People’s Party.

Prosecutors had said Kurz and nine other individuals, as well as three organisations, are under investigation over the affair.

