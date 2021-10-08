Afghanistan: Deadly blast hits Kunduz mosque during prayers

A blast has tore through a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern city of Kunduz during Friday prayers, causing multiple deaths, according to the Taliban.

“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shia compatriots … as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was arriving at the scene to investigate.

Local media reported dozens of casualties.

Residents in Kunduz, the capital of a province of the same name, told AFP news agency the blast hit the mosque during Friday prayers.

Graphic images shared on social media, which could not immediately be verified, showed several bloodied bodies lying on the floor. Another video showed men shepherding people, including women and children, away from the scene.

There have been several attacks, including one at a mosque in Kabul, in recent weeks, some of which have been claimed by an armed group affiliated to ISIL (ISIS).