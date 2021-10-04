Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News

UN tribunal urged to overturn acquittal of Hariri murder suspects

Prosecutors at the UN-backed court challenge the acquittals of suspects in the murder of ex-Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri.

Prosecutors said judges at the tribunal had failed to consider circumstantial evidence against the suspects [File: Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Prosecutors said judges at the tribunal had failed to consider circumstantial evidence against the suspects [File: Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
4 Oct 2021

Prosecutors at a UN-backed court are seeking to overturn the acquittal of two men for the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, claiming there had been “fundamental errors” in the judgement.

Prosecutors claimed on Monday that judges at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon based in the Dutch city of the Hague had failed to consider circumstantial evidence based almost entirely on mobile phone records when they cleared last year two suspected Hezbollah members, Hussein Oneissi and Hassan Habib Merhi.

“It is this incorrect approach to assessing the evidence which infects the judgement as a whole and is fundamental in understanding how, in the prosecution’s submission, the judgement went wrong,” prosecutor Norman Farrell said.

The hearing was scheduled to last five days. A judgement will follow later.

The Hague-based court in August 2020 had convicted a former member of the Shia movement Hezbollah, Salim Jamil Ayyash, for the bombing that killed veteran Sunni Muslim politician Hariri and 21 others in Beirut on February 14, 2005.

Ayyash used a mobile phone identified by prosecutors as critical in the attack, Judge Janet Nosworthy ruled in August 2020.

Nosworthy said four different networks of mobile phones “were interconnected and coordinated with each other, and operated as covert networks at the relevant times”.

However, the court concluded that insufficient evidence had been provided to prove that the three other defendants – Oneissi, Merhi, and a fourth man, Assad Sabra, were accomplices. Prosecutors are only seeking to overturn the acquittals of the first two.

All suspects were tried in absentia and remain at large. Ayyash is a fugitive and has yet to be brought to justice.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Shia Hezbollah movement, refused to hand over any of the suspects or to recognise the UN-backed court. The group was not formally charged and it denied any involvement.

The Lebanon tribunal was created by a 2007 UN Security Council resolution and it is funded by voluntary contributions and by the Lebanese government.

The court said in June it was at risk of closing due to funding problems. It has since secured enough funding to see the appeal through, but is expected to wrap up soon after.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

OPEC+ sticks to existing oil output pact as prices soar

Constrained supply, booming demand and approaching winter months in the Northern Hemisphere set the perfect storm to send oil prices skyrocketing [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

Israel accuses Iran of Cyprus attack plot after suspect arrested

Israel described the incident as a &#39;terrorist&#39; one against Israeli businesspeople living in Cyprus [Emmanuel Dunand/AP Photo]

Libya’s warring sides may be guilty of war crimes: UN probe

Europe-bound Libyans face abuse in detention centres and at the hands of traffickers, the report found [File: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters]

Global airline industry sees $201bn in COVID-related losses

While domestic and regional travel have begun to rebound, there has been little recovery in the globe-spanning business routes that are so crucial to many airline carriers [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Who has been named in the Pandora Papers?

A massive global investigation has exposed the ties between world leaders, celebrities and sport stars to the hidden world of offshore wealth collectively worth trillions of dollars [Reuters]

Explainer: What are the Pandora Papers?

The millions of leaked confidential files linked more than 330 politicians to hidden fortunes worth billions of dollars [Reuters]

Pandora Papers expose wealth of Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s allies

Imran Khan rose to power in 2018 on the back of promises to arrest Pakistan’s &#39;corrupt&#39; political elites [File: BK Bangash/AP]
OPINION

Will Trump run again… and win?

Former US President Donald Trump attends a rally in Perry, Georgia, US on September 25, 2021 [Reuters/Dustin Chambers]