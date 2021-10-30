Skip links

Syria says Israel fired missiles towards Damascus suburbs

Two Syrian soldiers were injured in an unusual daytime Israeli missile attack on Damascus, Syrian state TV has reported.

A Syrian-made multiple rocket launcher fires missiles during military exercises led by Russian military advisers at a military base 50km away from Damascus, Syria, in September 2019 [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko: AP Photo]
Published On 30 Oct 2021

Missiles fired from Israel towards suburbs of the capital, Damascus, have been intercepted by Syria’s air defences, state media reported.

According to a military statement by the Syrian air defences, the missiles targeted sites in countryside around Damascus and destroyed some of them, state media SANA said.

Two soldiers were injured and some material losses occurred, the statement added.

“The Israeli enemy fired a salvo of surface-to-surface missiles from northern occupied Palestine targeting positions near Damascus,” SANA said, quoting an unnamed military official.

“Our anti-aircraft defences were activated and were able to hit some of the enemy missiles.”

An Israeli military spokesperson said: “We do not comment on reports in the foreign media.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Saturday’s raid destroyed arms and ammunition depots belonging to Iranian forces and allied militias in Qudssaya and Dimas.

Israel has attacked these positions in the past.

On October 14, an Israeli air raid on Iranian positions in central Syria killed nine fighters allied to the Syrian government.

The attacks came days after Syria accused Israel of carrying out an attack in the country’s south.

Israel, alarmed by Iran’s growing regional influence and military presence in Syria, has launched hundreds of attacks in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

 

The attacks on Syria usually happen during the night.

Israel has acknowledged it is targeting bases, weapon convoys and facilities linked to Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese Hezbollah group.

It is also targeting arms shipments believed to be bound for the group.

Hezbollah is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces in the civil war.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

