Infographic: Who is attending COP26?

Leaders from around the world and other notable figures set to meet in Glasgow to discuss climate crisis.

By Sebastien
Published On 28 Oct 2021

World leaders, leading scientists and environmental activists will converge this week in Glasgow, Scotland, for the 26th Conference of Parties (COP), an annual event focused on issues related to the climate crisis and global emissions.

Originally scheduled for last year, COP26 was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s conference comes a few months after a United Nations report warned that extreme weather and rising seas are happening faster than expected, labelling it a “code red” for humanity.

The findings by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are adding extra pressure on COP26 delegates to take significant steps to prevent the worst effects of global warming.

More than 100 world leaders are expected to attend the Glasgow conference, including United States President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson. China’s President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, are among those not attending.

World leaders attending COP26

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

