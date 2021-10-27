Latest military coup has ended power-sharing agreement with civilian leaders.
African Union suspends Sudan over coup
The pan-African body says the suspension will be in place until the civilian-led transitional government is restored.
Published On 27 Oct 2021
Updated:
22 minutes ago
The African Union has said it suspended Sudan from all its activities after the the country’s military overthrew the civilian-led transitional government in a coup.
In a communique, the pan-African body said the suspension would be in place until “the effective restoration” of the transitional authority steering the country towards elections.
