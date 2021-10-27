Skip links

African Union suspends Sudan over coup

The pan-African body says the suspension will be in place until the civilian-led transitional government is restored.

The African Union said Sudan's suspension would be in place until "the effective restoration" of the transitional authority steering the country towards elections [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
Published On 27 Oct 2021
|
Updated
22 minutes ago

The African Union has said it suspended Sudan from all its activities after the the country’s military overthrew the civilian-led transitional government in a coup.

In a communique, the pan-African body said the suspension would be in place until “the effective restoration” of the transitional authority steering the country towards elections.

More to follow 

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

