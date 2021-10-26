At least seven demonstrators killed after the military dissolves the transitional government, arrests several officials and declares state of emergency.

Defiant anti-coup protesters have on Tuesday returned to the streets of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, for a second consecutive day despite a violent response by security forces the previous one.

Army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced on Monday a state of emergency across the country, while dissolving the country’s transitional authorities. Hours earlier, tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters began pouring into the streets as news spread that soldiers had arrested several government officials. Among them was Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was moved to an undisclosed location.

Sources at the health ministry told Al Jazeera that seven people were killed on Monday. The military also cut off access to the internet and closed some roads, bridges and the airport in Khartoum.

The coup drew widespread international condemnation and demands for the the release of everyone detained. The United Nations Security Council is expected to discuss the situation behind closed doors later on Tuesday.

Here are all the latest updates:

8 mins ago (08:30 GMT)

Army general to hold news conference: officials

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will hold a news conference later on Tuesday, officials from his office said.

“General Burhan will speak at a press conference at the army headquarters in Khartoum” from 1:00pm (1100 GMT), the officials said.

16 mins ago (08:22 GMT)

29 mins ago (08:10 GMT)

Miners answer call for civilian disobedience

Workers at the mining DAL company joined the opposition’s nationwide call for civilian disobedience against the military power grab, the Sudanese Congress Party said on social media.

Translation: Photos show Dal Mining Company employees responding to a nationwide call for civil disobedience to reject the military coup in Sudan

1 hour ago (07:13 GMT)

Calls for civilian disobedience as barricades set

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan, reporting from Khartoum, said there have been calls for civilian disobedience and a general strike to protest against the military takeover.

“We have seen protesters setting barricades on various streets around Khartoum to prevent the military from entering neighbourhoods,” she said.

“For these protesters, the barricades, which were set up even before al-Burhan’s announcement on Monday, are a sign of resistance that they want a civilian-led transitional government to lead them to elections,” Morgan added. “But now that they have a military leadership, and they don’t want that.”

2 hours ago (06:47 GMT)

Protesters return to the streets

Pro-democracy protesters returned to the streets to demonstrate against the military coup.

“Returning to the past is not an option,” chanted the crowds.

2 hours ago (06:39 GMT)

Telecommunications interrupted

All telecommunications were interrupted in Sudan, the Saudi-owned Dubai-based al-Hadath television channel said. There was no official confirmation of the communications blackout.

2 hours ago (06:31 GMT)

US ‘firmly rejects’ army actions, suspends $700m in aid

The United States government “strongly condemns the actions” of the Sudanese armed forces and it “firmly reject the dissolution of the transitional cabinet”, it said in a statement.

It also denounced the “unacceptable” arrest of Hamdok and other senior officials, calling for their immediate release.

“These actions have the potential to derail the country’s transition to democracy and are a betrayal of Sudan’s peaceful revolution,” read the statement.

“In light of these developments, the United States is immediately pausing the delivery of $700 million in emergency Economic Support Funds to Sudan, which were intended to support the country’s democratic transition, while we evaluate next steps.”

