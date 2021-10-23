Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Refugees

Italy’s Salvini in court for blocking Open Arms from docking

The head of the right-wing Lega party could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

Ninety-four refugees and migrants, including four pregnant women, have been rescued by charity ship Ocean Viking 42 nautical miles off the coast off Libya. November 19, 2019 [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Salvini is also under investigation for another similar standoff involving the Italian coastguard ship Gregoretti that the former minister refused to allow permission to dock in the summer of 2019 [File: Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]
Published On 23 Oct 2021
|
Updated
28 minutes ago

Italy’s former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is due to stand trial on Saturday in the Sicilian capital Palermo for his role in preventing the Open Arms migrant rescue ship from docking at an Italian port in 2019.

The prosecution accuses Salvini of deprivation of liberty and abuse of authority after he prevented the Spanish aid organisation’s ship from entering a port during his time as minister.

If found guilty, the head of the right-wing Lega party, who has built much of his political fortune on an anti-immigration campaign, could face up to 15 years in prison.

Salvini was interior minister from June 2018 to September 2019 in the first cabinet of ex-Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Al Jazeera’s Adam Raney, reporting from Rome, said prosecutors have submitted “a list of more than two dozen witnesses to testify in this trial”.

“They are pretty high-profile, including Conte and actor Richard Gere because he volunteered for a period on one of these ships,” Raney said.

“We also expect Salvini to appear,” he added.

In August 2019, the Open Arms vessel had rescued more than 150 people in distress in the Mediterranean Sea over the course of three interventions starting on August 1, according to information supplied by the aid organisation.

It was moored off the Italian island of Lampedusa from around mid-August but was not allowed to dock. The sanitary situation and tension on board came to a head as desperate people kept jumping into the water in an attempt to swim ashore.

In the end, the public prosecutor’s office arranged for the Open Arms to be impounded following an onboard inspection, which meant that it could dock with the remaining migrants.

Salvini repeatedly stressed that his actions had been in defence of Italy and in the government’s interest. The trial formally began on September 15 but was immediately postponed, as had been expected, to October 23.

The leader is also under investigation for another, similar standoff involving the Italian coastguard ship Gregoretti that Salvini refused to allow permission to dock in the summer of 2019.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

UN fears ‘mass atrocity crimes’ in northern Myanmar

Gunmen attack Nigeria prison, free dozens of inmates: Official

Lebanon uprising protesters anxiously await military court trials

How Namibia sealed one of T20 World Cup’s biggest shocks

Most Read

Cambodia’s democratic dream in shreds 30 years after Paris accord

US kills senior al-Qaeda leader in Syria with drone strike

Trump’s new social media backer tied to China lifestyle venture

Two police officers killed at far-right TLP rally in Pakistan