Russia welcomes Taliban ‘efforts’ to stabilise Afghanistan

Moscow is hosting the group for international talks but is stopping short of official recognition.

Russia recognises the Taliban’s “efforts” to try and stabilise the situation in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said as he hosted the group for international talks in Moscow.

“A new administration is in power now,” Lavrov told the gathering. “We note their efforts to stabilise the military and political situation and set up work of the state apparatus.”

Wednesday’s conference, focused on the future of Afghanistan, is being attended by officials from 10 countries including China and Pakistan.

The talks mark one of the Taliban’s most significant international meetings since it assumed control of Afghanistan in mid-August.

Representatives from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are also attending.

Lavrov said Moscow regretted the absence of the United States. Washington earlier said it would not join this round of talks in the Russian capital due to technical reasons but planned to do so in the future.

The Taliban delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, a senior figure in the new Afghan leadership who led talks with the European Union and the United States last week.

The meeting comes after Moscow, following discussions with Beijing and Islamabad, said on Tuesday that Russia, China and Pakistan are willing to provide aid to Afghanistan, which is now facing a looming humanitarian and economic crisis.





But Moscow made clear it was not yet ready to recognise the Taliban government.

Lavrov said the Kremlin was withholding recognition from the Taliban while waiting for the group to fulfil promises made when it took power, including on the political and ethnic inclusivity of the new government.

Critics say the Taliban, which remains banned as a “terrorist” organisation in Russia, is backtracking on pledges to protect the rights of women and minorities. Observers say the group is also persecuting its foes, having publicly ruled this out.

“Official recognition of the Taliban is not under discussion for now,” Lavrov told reporters. “Like most of other influential countries in the region, we are in contact with them. We are prodding them to fulfil the promises they made when they came to power.”

Other Russian officials tempered expectations for Wednesday’s talks.

Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan, said last week he did not expect any breakthroughs.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the meeting was “an attempt to know what will happen in Afghanistan going forward”.





The Taliban came to power as the Afghan government, headed by former President Ashraf Ghani, collapsed when Washington and its allies withdrew troops after a two-decades-long intervention in the country.

Russia, which fought its own disastrous war in the country from 1979 to 1989, is trying to lead diplomatic efforts to avoid instability in the wider region that could damage its interests.

Putin has warned of the possibility of “Islamist extremists” infiltrating the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, which Moscow views as a defensive buffer.