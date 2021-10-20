Attack on security vehicle in northwest Pakistan kills 4

No immediate claim of responsibility for the attack that happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the Afghan border.

A roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying security forces in northwest Pakistan, killing four people.

The attack happened in Bajur on Wednesday, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan. The area served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban until a few years ago, when the army said it cleared the region of fighters. But violence has continued there.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Senior police officer Abdul Samad Khan said two police officers and two soldiers were killed. He said troops launched a search operation in the region to find those responsible.

Khan refused to speculate on who could be behind the attack.

However, suspicion fell of Pakistan’s own Taliban which has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan, where thousands of Pakistani fighters are still believed to be hiding.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,400km (1,500-mile) internationally recognised border known as the Durand Line, which was drawn in the 19th century when the British dominated South Asia. Kabul has never recognised the boundary.

Before the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan often accused each other of turning a blind eye to fighters operating along the porous frontier.