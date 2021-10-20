13 killed in Damascus military bus bombing: state media

Syrian state TV reports 13 military personnel killed, 3 others wounded in attack during rush hour in the capital.

Two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying troops in the Syrian capital Damascus early Wednesday, killing at least 13 military personnel and wounding three others, state TV reported.

Syrian state TV showed footage of the charred bus in central Damascus, saying the blasts occurred during rush hour when people were heading to work and school.

Two explosive devices went off as the bus was on the Hafez al-Assad bridge, it said, adding a third device was defused by an army engineering unit in what officials said was a “terrorist” blast.

There have been several attacks this year on army vehicles in eastern Syria by suspected ISIL (ISIS) fighters who still operate in the sprawling desert area.

Blasts in Damascus have been rare since forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad took control of rebel enclaves around the city. Helped by Russia’s military presence and Iran’s militias, Assad now controls most of the country.

Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has left more than 350,000 people dead and displaced half the country’s population, including five million who are refugees abroad.

More to follow soon…