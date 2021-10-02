Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Protests

Thousands of women march across US in support of abortion rights

American women fear more states after Texas could roll back abortion rights obtained in the 1970s.

Women protest after Texas rolled out a near-total ban on abortion procedures [Caitlin Ochs/Reuters]
Women protest after Texas rolled out a near-total ban on abortion procedures [Caitlin Ochs/Reuters]
2 Oct 2021

Marches have been held across the United States as part of nationwide protests to demand continued access to abortion after conservative lawmakers and judges put it in jeopardy.

Thousands of women filled a square near the White House for a rally before the march on Saturday, waving signs that said “Mind your own uterus” and “Abortion is a personal choice, not a legal debate”, among other messages.

“I have two daughters here and I want them to have control over their lives later when they grow up, so it’s really important to come out here and not let this madness let out of hand,” a protester told Al Jazeera.

Elaine Baijal, a 19-year-old student at American University, told The Associated Press news agency that her mother took part in a march for legal abortion in the 1970s. “It’s sad that we still have to fight for our right 40 years later. But it’s a tradition I want to continue,” she said.

The protests come a month after a Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law that banned abortions once a heartbeat is detected at about six weeks, which is before some women know they are pregnant.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro, reporting from Austin, Texas, said protesters saw the ban as unconstitutional and feared it could be extended to more states within the country.

The US Supreme Court in Mississippi is set to hear a case in December that could overturn Roe v Wade, a landmark 1973 case that gave American women the right to abortion.

Should Roe v Wade be overturned, 26 states out of 50 are primed to ban abortion.

The appointment of justices under former President Donald Trump has strengthened conservative control of the high court.

Marchers chanted “Shame, shame, shame!” while walking past the Trump International Hotel on their way to the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

Current President Joe Biden on Friday urged a federal judge to block the abortion ban in Texas, which came into effect early in September.

Abortion providers can be sued for giving services to women beyond the first six weeks. Some providers have described Texas clinics that are now in danger of closing while neighbouring states struggle to keep up with a surge of patients who must drive hundreds of miles. Other women, they say, are being forced to carry pregnancies to term.

Other states, mostly in the south, have passed similar laws that ban abortion within the early weeks of pregnancy, all of which have been blocked in court.

Source: Al Jazeera, Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

US ‘sooner or later’ must recognise Taliban: Pakistan PM

Pakistan&#39;s Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the US public is currently looking for a scapegoat and &#39;unfairly targeting&#39; the US President Joe Biden [File: Saiyna Bashir/Reuters]

UN peacekeeper killed in blast in Mali’s troubled north

UN peacekeepers stand guard in the northern town of Kouroume, Mali [File: Adama Diarra/Reuters]

Algeria recalls ambassador to France for consultations

The Algerian presidency did not immediately give a reason for the move [File: Farouk Batiche/AFP]

Nations urged to heed climate activists’ demands for bold action

People take part in the &#39;Global march for climate justice&#39; while environment ministers meet on Saturday weeks before Glasgow&#39;s COP26 meeting in Milan [Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters]
Most Read

Philippine President Duterte announces ‘retirement from politics’

Duterte ran for president in 2016 and launched a deadly crackdown on drugs upon taking office [File: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

Taiwan scrambles jets after largest ever incursion by China

China&#39;s latest mission came less than a day after its government launched an attack on Taiwan&#39;s foreign minister [File: Claro Cortes IV/Reuters]

Driver in China successfully sues Tesla for fraud

While Tesla has won legions of loyal fans around the world, in China it has also tangled with a number of vocal disgruntled customers [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]
OPINION

A court just confirmed: To be Dutch is to be white

Mpanzu Bamenga, centre, stands with his legal team and rights activists outside a courtroom at The Hague District court, Netherlands, Wednesday September 22, 2021, after losing a case. A Dutch court ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat equal rights activists immediately vowed to appeal [AP Photo/Mike Corder]