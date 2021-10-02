Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News

Georgians vote in key local polls after Saakashvili’s arrest

Voters are casting ballots in closely watched municipal elections a day after former president was arrested.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili casts his vote at a polling station in Tbilisi [Davit Kachkachishvili/Anadolu]
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili casts his vote at a polling station in Tbilisi [Davit Kachkachishvili/Anadolu]
2 Oct 2021

Voters in Georgia are casting ballots in closely watched municipal elections, a day after former president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili returned from exile and was arrested.

The detention of the country’s foremost opposition figure raised the stakes in Saturday’s polls seen as a key test for the Georgian Dream party, the increasingly unpopular governing party.

Saakashvili, 53, the founder of Georgia’s main opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), on Friday said he had returned from Ukraine, where he heads a Ukrainian government agency steering reforms.

Saakashvili escorted by police officers as he arrives at a prison in Rustavi [Georgian Interior Ministry/Handout via Reuters]

The flamboyant pro-Western reformer was detained shortly afterwards over a 2018 conviction in absentia on abuse of office charges. He denies wrongdoing and had denounced his sentence to six years in jail as politically motivated.

Al Jazeera’s Robin Forestier-Walker, reporting from the capital, Tbilisi, said Saakashvili’s “surprise” return from exile and subsequent arrest has overshadowed the polls.

“A lot of people are now wondering whether there will be a significant change in the turnout with either people who support the former president motivated to come out after hearing his words yesterday. He called for Georgians to vote decisively,” Forestier-Walker said.

In a Twitter post on Saturday accompanied by a picture of a letter to supporters from prison, Saakashvili said: “I want to ask you all to go to the elections so that not a single vote is lost.”

He added: “My freedom and, more importantly, the freedom of Georgia depends entirely on your actions and fighting ability.”

Prior to his arrest, he had posted on Facebook a video message calling on supporters to take to the streets against the government.

Founded by powerful billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgian Dream has been the governing party since 2012.

Critics have accused it of using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and journalists.

Interpol turned down requests from Tbilisi to issue a red notice against Saakashvili.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

On Khashoggi murder anniversary, advocates want action from Biden

Rights advocate says Jake Sullivan&#39;s meeting with Mohammed bin Salman is &#39;insulting&#39; [File: Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Photo]

Philippine President Duterte announces ‘retirement from politics’

Duterte ran for president in 2016 and launched a deadly crackdown on drugs upon taking office [File: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

Panama police’s Arab target practice sparks outcry

Members of the Panamanian national police and of special forces are seen during a drill [File: Rodrigo Arangua/AFP]

Qataris cast ballots in first legislative elections

Voters arrived at the polling stations early on Saturday [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Driver in China successfully sues Tesla for fraud

While Tesla has won legions of loyal fans around the world, in China it has also tangled with a number of vocal disgruntled customers [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Taiwan scrambles jets after largest ever incursion by China

China&#39;s latest mission came less than a day after its government launched an attack on Taiwan&#39;s foreign minister [File: Claro Cortes IV/Reuters]
OPINION

A court just confirmed: To be Dutch is to be white

Mpanzu Bamenga, centre, stands with his legal team and rights activists outside a courtroom at The Hague District court, Netherlands, Wednesday September 22, 2021, after losing a case. A Dutch court ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat equal rights activists immediately vowed to appeal [AP Photo/Mike Corder]

India imposes quarantine on UK nationals in tit-for-tat move

India has accused Britain of &#39;discriminatory&#39; measures against fully vaccinated Indian travellers [File: Daniel Leal-Olivas/ AFP via Getty Images]