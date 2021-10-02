Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Arts and Culture

Pakistan’s ‘king of comedy’ Umer Sharif dies at 66

Sharif, who was battling cardiac ailments, passed away in Germany, officials confirm.

The news of Sharif's death prompted an outpouring of grief in Pakistan [File: Mohsin Raza/Reuters]
The news of Sharif's death prompted an outpouring of grief in Pakistan [File: Mohsin Raza/Reuters]
2 Oct 2021

Pakistan’s legendary comedian Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany at the age of 66.

His death on Saturday was confirmed by his family and Pakistani officials.

Sharif, who was battling cardiac ailments, was flown out of Pakistan on an air ambulance on September 28 for surgery in the United States scheduled for next week.

However, he was admitted to a hospital in Germany during a stopover as his condition deteriorated.

“With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away,” Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, wrote on Twitter. “Our deepest condolences to hie [his] family and friends. Our CG [consul general] is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way.”

The news of his death prompted an outpouring of grief and a wealth of tributes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and opposition leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were among a number of politicians and dignitaries who joined the entertainment and media industry in grieving the entertainer’s death.

“He possessed many talents and enjoyed a distinct position in the field of acting and comedy,” Khan said in a statement, adding that Sharif’s contribution to the arts world will be remembered for years to come.

Born in 1955 in the southern port city of Karachi, Sharif started off as a comedian in stage dramas in 1974.

An illustrious career spanning nearly five decades saw him being widely hailed as Pakistan’s “king of comedy”.

He was also involved in television and films, producing several major hits.

The stage, however, remained his forte as he – along with the late comedy icon Moin Akhtar, who passed away in 2011 – pioneered stage dramas in Pakistan.

Sharif performed in dozens of countries around the world during his career.

His talent transcended the boundaries of politics, as proven by the love and adoration he received in neighbouring rival India, where many entertainers over the years regard Sharif as a teacher and mentor.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Rights groups urge full probe into Rohingya leader’s killing

Rohingya refugees offer funeral prayers for Rohingya community leader Mohibullah at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia on September 30, 2021, a day after unidentified assailants gunned him down outside his office [Tanbir Miraj / AFP]

Georgians vote in key local polls after Saakashvili’s arrest

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili casts his vote at a polling station in Tbilisi [Davit Kachkachishvili/Anadolu]

On Khashoggi murder anniversary, advocates want action from Biden

Rights advocate says Jake Sullivan&#39;s meeting with Mohammed bin Salman is &#39;insulting&#39; [File: Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Photo]

Philippine President Duterte announces ‘retirement from politics’

Duterte ran for president in 2016 and launched a deadly crackdown on drugs upon taking office [File: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]
Most Read

Driver in China successfully sues Tesla for fraud

While Tesla has won legions of loyal fans around the world, in China it has also tangled with a number of vocal disgruntled customers [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Taiwan scrambles jets after largest ever incursion by China

China&#39;s latest mission came less than a day after its government launched an attack on Taiwan&#39;s foreign minister [File: Claro Cortes IV/Reuters]
OPINION

A court just confirmed: To be Dutch is to be white

Mpanzu Bamenga, centre, stands with his legal team and rights activists outside a courtroom at The Hague District court, Netherlands, Wednesday September 22, 2021, after losing a case. A Dutch court ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat equal rights activists immediately vowed to appeal [AP Photo/Mike Corder]

Panama police’s Arab target practice sparks outcry

Members of the Panamanian national police and of special forces are seen during a drill [File: Rodrigo Arangua/AFP]