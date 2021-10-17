No end in sight to La Palma volcanic eruption: Canaries president

Streams of lava have lain waste to more than 742 hectares of land and destroyed almost 2,000 buildings on La Palma since the volcano started erupting on September 19.

There is no immediate end in sight to the volcanic eruption that has caused chaos on the Spanish isle of La Palma since it began about a month ago, the president of the Canary Islands said on Sunday.

There were 42 seismic movements on the island on Sunday, the largest of which measured 4.3, according to the Spanish National Geographic Institute.

“There are no signs that an end of the eruption is imminent even though this is the greatest desire of everyone,” President Angel Víctor Torres said at a Socialist party conference in Valencia, citing the view of scientists.

Lava spewed by the Cumbre Vieja volcano flows down a hill as the volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tajuya [Sergio Perez/Reuters]

About 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on the island, which has about 83,000 inhabitants and forms part of the Canary Islands archipelago off northwest Africa.

Airline Binter said it had cancelled all its flights to La Palma until 1pm (12:00 GMT) on Sunday because of ash from the volcano.

Almost half – 22 out of 38 – of all flights to the island on Sunday have been cancelled, state airport operator Aena said, but the airport there remains open.

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME) on October 16, 2021, members of the UME’s GIETMA (Technological and Environmental Emergencies Intervention Group) and a member of the IGME (Spanish Geological and Mining Institute), monitor the evolution of a new lava flow [Luismi Ortiz/UME/AFP]