Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News

China slams US, Canada for sending warships through Taiwan Strait

Beijing’s reaction comes after a US destroyer along with a Canadian frigate sailed through the narrow waterway that separates Taiwan from China.

The US military said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey passed through the Taiwan Strait [File: Nicole LaCour Young/AP Photo]
17 Oct 2021

The Chinese military condemned the United States and Canada for each sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying the North American nations were threatening peace and stability in the region.

China’s People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said its forces monitored the ships and “stood guard” throughout their passage.

“The United States and Canada colluded to provoke and stir up trouble … seriously jeopardising peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait,” it said.

“Taiwan is part of Chinese territory. Theatre forces always maintain a high level of alert and resolutely counter all threats and provocations.”

China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own and has mounted repeated air force missions into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the past year, provoking anger in Taipei.

China sent about 150 aircraft into the zone over a four-day period beginning on October 1 in a further heightening of tension between Beijing and Taipei that has sparked concern internationally.

‘Demonstrates commitment’

The US military said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey sailed through the narrow waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbour China along with the Canadian frigate HMCS Winnipeg on Thursday and Friday.

“Dewey’s and Winnipeg’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it added.

US Navy ships have been transiting the strait monthly, to the anger of Beijing, which has accused Washington of stoking regional tensions. US allies occasionally also send ships through the strait, including Britain last month.

While tensions across the Taiwan Strait have risen, there has been no shooting and Chinese aircraft have not entered Taiwanese airspace, concentrating their activity in the southwestern part of the ADIZ.

While including Taiwanese territorial airspace, the ADIZ encompasses a broader area that Taiwan monitors and patrols that acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Sunday three Chinese aircraft – two J-16 fighters and an anti-submarine aircraft – flew into the ADIZ again.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Commemorations held in France over 1961 massacre of Algerians

Heavy rains, landslides kill 19 in India’s Kerala

Sri Lankan fishermen launch flotilla protesting Indian poaching

Coalition ‘kills 160’ Yemen rebels as Marib battle intensifies

Most Read

China tested new space capability with hypersonic missile: Report

Erdogan says Turkey in talks with US on sale of F-16 fighter jets

Inside Nigeria’s unregulated human egg industry

Iranian warship fends off pirate attack in Gulf of Aden