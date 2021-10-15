Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Politics

Bill Clinton in hospital with non-COVID infection

The former US president was admitted to a hospital in California but is already ‘on the mend’, a spokesman said.

Bill Clinton, an Arkansas native, served as America's 42nd president from 1993 to 2001 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]
15 Oct 2021

Former US President Bill Clinton has been admitted to hospital with a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said on Thursday evening.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center, Angel Urena wrote on social media.

He gave no further details except to say that the infection was not COVID-related. But according to The Hill news website, Clinton has been admitted due to sepsis – the body’s extreme response to infection.

 

“He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Urena said.

CNN also reported that Clinton was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy.

Clinton, who is from the southern state of Arkansas, was the United States’ 42nd president, holding office from 1993 until 2001.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

How Melbourne’s lockdown exposed the city’s ‘gender gap’

UN chief delayed ASEAN meeting to avoid military envoy

Yemen’s humanitarian crisis growing as economy collapses: UN

Italian court suspends long-awaited Regeni murder trial

Most Read

Beirut reels as six die in worst street violence in over a decade

Pakistan Airlines suspends Afghanistan flights amid Taliban row

OPINION

Pakistan is facing an existential crisis

Indian man gets double life sentence for killing wife using cobra