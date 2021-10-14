Taliban delegation in Ankara for talks with Turkish officials

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister and other ministers to meet ‘senior Turkish officials’ to discuss bilateral ties, aid, migration, air transport and trade.

A high-level Taliban delegation has arrived in Turkey’s capital for talks as Afghanistan’s new government continues a diplomatic push for support and recognition.

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Twitter on Thursday that acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and other ministers would meet “senior Turkish officials” to discuss “issues of mutual interest”, including aid, migration, air transport and trade.

Balkhi said the invitation was extended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The visit comes a day after Cavusoglu told reporters that he and ministers from other countries plan to visit Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, for talks with the Taliban, who took over the country in August.





It also follows days of talks in Qatar, where the group appealed to United States and European officials to end the country’s isolation, including easing financial restrictions it says are crippling the country.

NATO member Turkey maintained its embassy in Afghanistan after Western countries withdrew following the Taliban takeover, and has urged those countries to step up engagement. At the same time, it said it will only work fully with the Taliban if it forms a more inclusive administration.

Turkey has also been working with Qatar to help operate the airport in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, and reopen it to international travel.