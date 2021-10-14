Skip links

Gunfire kills several people near Beirut protest: Live news

More than 30 people also wounded after gunfire erupts near a protest rally in the Lebanese capital.

Authorities warned against attempts to drag Lebanon into violence [Anwar Amro/AFP]
14 Oct 2021
|
Updated
17 minutes ago

Gunfire has killed at least six people and wounded more than 30 others in Beirut, according to the Lebanese Red Cross, as a rally organised by the Hezbollah and Amal movements to demand the dismissal of the lead investigator into last year’s port explosion turned violent.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Beirut Palace of Justice on Thursday, calling for the removal of Judge Tarek Bitar, accusing him of political bias. Bursts of gunfire were heard coming from the nearby Tayyoune neighbourhood, scattering the angry protesters. Clashes have continued for hours.

The identities and affiliations of the shooters were not immediately clear.

“The army rushed to cordon off the area and deploy in its neighbourhoods and their entrance. Patrols started as did the search for the shooters to detain them,” the armed forces said in a statement.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for the restoration of calm and warned against attempts to drag Lebanon into violence.

Here are the latest updates:

UN calls for ‘maximum restraint’

UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, expresses concern.

“At this juncture, it is critical to show maximum restraint, ensure that calm is restored and that citizens are protected,” Wronecka said in a tweet.

Beirut streets look like ‘a war zone’

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr, reporting from Beirut, says the city’s streets look like a war zone.

“This is the most serious and intense gun battles in the streets of Beirut in years. The full area is a war zone, the army is out and in force but still unable to contain the situation, unable to stop these ongoing gunfire,” she said.

Shia fighters take cover during clashes in the area of Tayouneh [Anwar Amro/AFP]

Beirut incident saw ‘shots in the head with live ammunition’

Following a meeting with heads of security agencies, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi has said in a statement: “The security agencies knew about the gatherings that took place, but had no indicators that could develop into shots in the head with live ammunition.”

“Civil peace between the Lebanese is not to be played with.”

Mawlawi said an investigation is ongoing and all security measures will be taken.

Children trapped due to clashes

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr, reporting from Beirut, says children were trapped at their schools by the clashes.

“People are trapped at home, some children are still trapped at school. People are terrified, they don’t know what is happening in their city. About 200 metres (656 feet) from here there is a decades-long dividing line dating back to the days of the civil war (1975-1990).

“It is scenes like this that bring back a lot of memories for many Lebanese who have been traumatised by many bouts of violence but this has been one of the worst bouts of violence.”

Civil Defence seeks to evacuate residents caught in the crossfire

Al Jazeera’s Kareem Chehayeb, reporting from Beirut, says the civil defence forces are trying to help evacuate residents caught in the crossfire.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati is currently meeting with the heads of security agencies as clashes continue, he added.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

