Several people killed in bow and arrow attack in Norway

Others have been injured in the attacks by a man in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, local police say.

13 Oct 2021
Several people have been killed and others injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, local police said.

“The man has been apprehended … from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone,” police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters on Wednesday.

“Several people have been injured and several are dead,” Aas said. He declined to comment on the number of casualties.

The attacks took place over “a large area” of Kongsberg, a municipality of around 28,000 people in southeastern Norway, police said.

The attack occurred at around 6:30pm (16:30 GMT), in the city located some 80km (50 miles) southwest of Oslo.

Norway’s minister of justice and public security, Monica Maeland, has received updates on the attacks and was closely monitoring the situation, the ministry said.

More to follow.

Source: Reuters
