At least 28 killed in Nepal bus crash

The vehicle’s tyre reportedly blew out with at least 45 people on board, plunging off a cliff as many travelled to celebrate the Hindu festival of Dashain.

At least 28 people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a packed passenger bus plunged off a road in a hilly region in northwestern Nepal.

The accident in the remote Mugu region happened on Tuesday at 12:30pm local time (06:45 GMT) after a puncture to one of the front tyres, district official Rom Bahadur Mahat said.

The bus was driving from southern Banke district to the Mugu area and was believed to have been carrying at least 45 people, many travelling to celebrate the Hindu festival of Dashain.

“The accident has killed 28 people, we are trying to identify the bodies,” Mahat said.

Search efforts

Helicopters airlifted the injured to hospitals for treatment, with rescuers continuing to search for survivors and victims at the crash site.

Bus drivers pick up travellers along designated routes, but some passengers are not formally registered, making it difficult for officials to know the exact number of people on board.

Deadly traffic accidents are relatively common in the Himalayan nation because of poor road conditions, badly maintained vehicles, and reckless driving.

More than 2,500 people died in nearly 13,000 road accidents in Nepal in 2019, according to government data.