Fire breaks out at Lebanon’s Zahrani oil facility

A spokesperson for the Lebanese Army told Al Jazeera the fuel tank contained benzene.

Beirut, Lebanon – A fire has broken out in a fuel storage tank at Lebanon’s Zahrani oil facility.

“We’re now focusing on clearing residents from the area as we try to put out the fire,” the official said. “The priority now is to prevent the fire from reaching other tanks.”

At least 15 firetrucks are at the oil facility, with firefighters trying to put out the fire, while cooling down surrounding tanks to prevent the blaze from spreading.

The tanks at the Zahrani oil facilities store petrol and diesel that the Lebanese government has purchased.

“In addition to that, there is also some fuel for the army and reserve stock,” Energy Researcher Marc Ayoub told Al Jazeera.

Translation: A large fire has broken out in the oil facility in Zahrani, south of Lebanon

One of Lebanon’s key power stations is also located in the vicinity.

The Zahrani powerplant was out of commission over the weekend after running out of fuel. The Lebanese army donated some of its reserve stock yesterday.

In late September, a vessel unloaded 16,000 tonnes of Iraqi fuel at the Zahrani facility. It was the first shipment from a swap deal between Beirut and Baghdad.

In March, then-PM Hasan Diab said experts found hazardous material in the Zahrani facility.

Monday’s blaze comes just over a year after the massive port blast in Beirut that killed more than 200 people, wounded thousands and destroyed nearby neighbourhoods in the capital.

The fire is another set back for cash-strapped Lebanon, as it continues to struggle with a crippling gasoline and fuel crisis that has paralysed public life.

State electricity is virtually non-existent, as most households and businesses rely primarily on private generators.

Fuel prices have been hiked almost weekly, as the government slowly rolls back on expensive subsidies.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that resolving the fuel and electricity crisis is one of his government’s key priorities, as he tries to steer Lebanon into recovery from an economic crisis that plunged three-quarters of the population into poverty and devalued the local currency by around 90 percent.

