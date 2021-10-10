Taliban concludes ‘positive’ talks with US officials in Doha

Taliban holding meeting with EU representatives after two-day talks with the US as it seeks international recognition.

Senior Taliban representatives have said they had “positive” discussions with a delegation from the United States in the Qatari capital Doha, and have begun a meeting with the European Union representatives.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two sides since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15 after the West-backed government of President Ashraf Ghani collapsed as the US forces started to withdraw from the country. The US forces pulled out of Afghanistan on August 30 – ending its 20-year military occupation.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim, reporting from Doha, said the Americans “aren’t offering any details as the talks conclude”, but the Afghan delegation has said the two-day talks were “positive”.

“They hope it paves the way for recognition of the Afghan government – not only by the United States, but the international community,” Ghoneim said.

According to her, the Afghan delegation, led by the Afghan acting foreign minister, Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi, also came to Doha seeking financial assistance that comes with any sort of international recognition.

“What concessions were made to get financial assistance, what deals might be made … we don’t know as of now,” Ghoneim said.





She added that the Afghan delegation was asking the US to end economic sanctions and to “unfreeze” some $10bn worth of assets. The Taliban announced its all-male Cabinet last month, but it has struggled to govern amid a liquidity crisis after it was cut off from the international financial institutions, such as IMF and World Bank.

The group has said it needs to pay government employees and provide services to Afghans amid a looming economic and humanitarian crisis.

The US has yet to comment on the meetings. But a spokesperson of the Department of State said on Friday evening that the talks were not about recognising or legitimising the Taliban as Afghanistan’s leaders, but are a continuation of pragmatic talks on issues of national interest for the US.

He said the priority was the continued safe departure of Afghans, US citizens and other foreign nationals from Afghanistan, adding that another goal was to urge the Taliban to respect the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and form an inclusive government with broad support.





While the Taliban has signalled flexibility on evacuations, it has said there would be no cooperation with the US on containing armed groups in Afghanistan – an issue of interest for Washington.

The US-Taliban agreement of 2020, which was negotiated by the administration of former President Donald Trump, had demanded that the Taliban break ties with “terrorist” groups and guarantee Afghanistan would not again harbour “terrorists” who could attack Washington and its allies.

The Afghan group has demanded that its senior leaders be taken off the “terror list”, accusing the US of violating the Doha agreement, which paved the way for the US withdrawal.

Since the Taliban took power, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), an ISIL (ISIS) affiliate, has ramped up attacks in the country, particularly targeting the Shia Hazara community.

ISKP has clamed a suicide attack on a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in which dozens of people were killed.

The Taliban, which has cracked down on ISKP, ruled out cooperation with the US on tackling its threat. The group has also warned Washington against any so-called “over-the-horizon” attacks on Afghan territory from outside the country’s borders.