Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Refugees

UN agency says it needs $800m a year to assist Palestinians

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) will seek $800m a year at an upcoming donors conference in Brussels to assist Palestinians.

Palestinian children play at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City [File: Khalil Hamra/AP]
Palestinian children play at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City [File: Khalil Hamra/AP]
1 Oct 2021

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said it will seek a new injection of funds at an upcoming donor conference, after it withstood years of financial instability during the administration of former United States President Donald Trump.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York that the organisation needed “predictability” for its operations in order to implement “three core activities” – education, health and social services.

The Palestinian refugee agency will seek $800m a year at a donor conference scheduled to take place in Brussels next month.

The funding will allow the UN agency to run around 700 schools, catering to 550,000 children, as well as health centres and to provide social welfare to Palestinian refugees and their descendants.

Lazzarini said there was also a need for an additional amount, estimated at around $500,000 in 2022, to cover the humanitarian aid provided by UNRWA.

The agency, which assists more than five million Palestinians in the Palestinian territories, Jordan and Lebanon, was $100m short to see out this year, and warned that it might have to shut down some activities in November and December.

“Today we keep struggling, running after cash,” Lazzarini said. “I never know as a commissioner-general weeks ahead if I would be able to pay the salaries of 28,000 staff.”

Washington had stopped nearly all aid to UNRWA in 2018 under Trump, who rejected the very idea of Palestinians being refugees.

The US had been the single largest donor to the agency, contributing about 30 percent (nearly $365m) of UNRWA’s annual budget.

The organisation was badly wounded from years of budget cuts, but managed to stay intact.

Current US President Joe Biden has promised to restore aid to Palestinians and re-establish the goal of a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Racism contributed to Indigenous woman’s death in Canada: Coroner

A woman holds a red dress to raise awareness about the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women at a rally for Joyce Echaquan in Montreal, Quebec, on October 3, 2020 [File: Christinne Muschi/Reuters]

Thunberg leads climate protests in Italy ahead of COP26

Greta Thunberg leads a &#39;Fridays for Future&#39; demonstration in Milan, Italy. [Antonio Calanni/AP Photo]

US lawyer who sued Chevron sentenced to 6 months in contempt case

Steven Donziger, who faced criminal contempt charges stemming from his decades-long legal battle with Chevron Corp, embraces his son Matthew after receiving a six-month prison sentence [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Will civilian-military partnership in Sudan fall apart?

Most Read

Driver in China successfully sues Tesla for fraud

While Tesla has won legions of loyal fans around the world, in China it has also tangled with a number of vocal disgruntled customers [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Georgia arrests ex-President Saakashvili after return from exile

The 53-year-old&#39;s return came ahead of national municipal elections that could be critical to Georgia’s political makeup [File: Rabii Kalboussi/Al Jazeera]

Iran army holds drill near Azerbaijan border amid tensions

State television showed footage of tanks, helicopters, artillery and soldiers being deployed in an unspecified area in northwestern Iran [File: Reuters]

China’s Xi ascendant as attention turns to every facet of life

Chinese President Xi Jinping marks Martyrs&#39; Day on September 30. He is the country&#39;s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]