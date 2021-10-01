Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|United Nations

UN warns of ‘unprecedented’ malnutrition in Ethiopia’s Tigray

UN reports alarming malnutrition among children, pregnant and lactating women in the conflict-hit region.

In July, the UN warned that 400,000 people across Tigray had 'crossed the threshold into famine' [File" Giulia Paravicini/Reuters]
In July, the UN warned that 400,000 people across Tigray had 'crossed the threshold into famine' [File" Giulia Paravicini/Reuters]
1 Oct 2021

The United Nations has warned of “unprecedented” malnutrition among pregnant and lactating women in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, in a report published hours after the government ordered the expulsion of several senior UN officials from the country.

The latest situation report from the UN’s humanitarian coordination office (OCHA) posted online late on Thursday, also described “alarming” malnutrition among children as fears of mass starvation grow nearly 11 months after conflict erupted in northern Ethiopia.

“Of the more than 15,000 pregnant and lactating women screened during the reporting period, more than 12,000 women, or about 79 per cent, were diagnosed with acute malnutrition,” the report said.

The level of moderate malnutrition among children under five years of age “is also exceeding global emergency threshold of 15 percent, at about 18 percent, while cases of children with severe malnutrition is 2.4 percent, above the alarming 2 percent level”, it said.

It came after Ethiopia announced it would expel seven senior UN officials for “meddling” in its affairs, including the local heads of the UN children’s agency UNICEF and its humanitarian coordination office.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked” by the decision, and diplomats said an emergency UN Security Council meeting would be held behind closed doors on Friday to discuss the matter.

The UN officials were given 72 hours to leave the country.

On Tuesday, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said a nearly three-month-long “de-facto blockade” has restricted aid deliveries to 10 percent of what is needed in the region of some six million people.

Grant Leaity, the deputy humanitarian coordinator for OCHA who was among those declared persona non grata by the Ethiopian government, warned this month that stocks of relief aid, cash and fuel were “running very low or are completely depleted” and food stocks had run out in late August.

In turn, Ethiopian authorities have accused unnamed aid workers in the country of favouring and even arming Tigrayan forces, although they have provided no evidence to back their allegations.

Earlier, the government suspended the operations of two major international aid groups – Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Committee – accusing them of spreading “misinformation” about the war.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray last November to topple the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a move he said was in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.

Fighting ground on for months before Tigrayan rebels retook the regional capital Mekelle in June, government forces largely withdrew from the region.

Since then, the Tigrayan forces have launched offensives into neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions.

Tigray itself is receiving only about 10 percent of the aid it needs, and in July the UN warned that 400,000 people across the region had “crossed the threshold into famine”.

Federal officials blame the TPLF for obstructing deliveries, but a US State Department spokesman told the AFP news agency last week that access to essential supplies and services was “being denied by the Ethiopian government” and that there were “indications of a siege”.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Bahamas, Cuba intercept hundreds of Haitian migrants at sea

Several countries have repatriated or plan to repatriate migrants from Haiti, which faces economic and political crises [File: Edgard Garrido/Reuters]

What to expect from Qatar’s first legislative elections

Nearly 300 candidates across 30 constituencies have registered for the polls, including 29 women [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]

Australia’s Gladys Berejiklian quits as state premier over probe

Berejiklian announced her resignation at a news conference in Sydney on Friday [Bianca De Marchi/AAP via Reuters]

‘Shrilling’: China cites Mao in attack on Taiwan foreign minister

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, who is a fluent English speaker, has been a passionate advocate for the self-ruled island [File: Ritchie B Tongo/EPA]
Most Read

UEFA drops disciplinary action against three breakaway clubs

The three clubs are the last, among a total of 12, not to have distanced themselves from a breakaway project that caused uproar in April [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Driver in China successfully sues Tesla for fraud

While Tesla has won legions of loyal fans around the world, in China it has also tangled with a number of vocal disgruntled customers [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

China’s Xi ascendant as attention turns to every facet of life

Chinese President Xi Jinping marks Martyrs&#39; Day on September 30. He is the country&#39;s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

Australia’s borders to reopen in November after 18-month closure

Morrison&#39;s announcement could mean that international borders would open a month earlier than the current schedule of December 17 [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]