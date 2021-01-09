Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Thousands of Nazarene pilgrims flock to Manila amid COVID worries

Health limits due to pandemic significantly curtailed attendance to annual Philippine procession, which usually attracts more than a million people.

Filipino pilgrims believe that touching the image of the Black Nazarene, or simply being in its presence, can heal the sick or deliver good fortune [Francis Malasig/EPA]
Filipino pilgrims believe that touching the image of the Black Nazarene, or simply being in its presence, can heal the sick or deliver good fortune [Francis Malasig/EPA]
9 Jan 2021

Thousands of Catholic pilgrims gathered in the Philippine capital on Saturday to pay homage to the Black Nazarene statue of Jesus Christ, as health restrictions due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic significantly curtailed the attendance to the event.

Known by its Spanish term, “Translacion”, the annual procession in Manila is considered as one of the world’s biggest shows of Catholic devotion, attracting more than a million people.

But all that has changed this year due to COVID-19, which has so far infected more than 500,000 Filipinos and claimed the lives of almost 10,000 others.

The faithful, wearing mostly red and maroon shirts, gathered before dawn on Saturday to catch a glimpse of the statue as it was wheeled on a metal float around Manila.

 

This year, authorities have prohibited the pilgrims from attending the religious gathering barefoot – a tradition in previous years. Devotees are also prohibited from carrying backpacks, and are only allowed to carry transparent water bottles.

Inside the Quiapo church, only 400 people were allowed at a time to attend the hourly service, and they are required to wear face masks and face shields.

Social-distancing violations

As of 6am local time (22:00 GMT Friday), reports say at least 20,000 people have gathered in the city’s Quiapo district.

Police have set up barricades around the church, where the religious icon is kept, to keep people from getting too close to the procession.

But ABS-CBN news website later reported that social distancing protocols were not properly followed, as the crowd began to converge closer to get the image of Christ.

Pilgrims believe that touching the image of the Black Nazarene, or simply being in its presence, can heal the sick or deliver good fortune.

The charred statue is believed to have survived a fire in the 17th century while on its way to the Philippines, which became Asia’s bastion of Catholicism during 400 years as a Spanish colony.

Critics said the procession, which usually takes about 20 hours, is a mixture of superstition and unnecessary risk for participants.

But Church officials say the practice is a vibrant expression of faith in an overwhelmingly Christian nation of more than 105 million.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Kim Jong Un says US is North Korea’s ‘biggest enemy’

Kim's latest comments came during his nine-hour work report to rare congress, spread across three days [KCNA via AFP]

Twitter permanently suspends Trump’s account

President Donald Trump gives an address, a day after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington, DC [Twitter via Reuters]

Trump’s incitement, plan to skip inauguration recalls Civil War

A supporter of President Donald Trump carried a Confederate flag into the Senate wing of the US Capitol building on January 6 [Mike Theiler/Reuters]

Ontario considering ‘more extreme measures’ as cases rise

Ontario is considering 'more extreme measures' on top of the widespread lockdowns in place [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]
Most Read

Republican Senator calls on Trump to resign

President Donald Trump had used his Twitter account to incite violence [Susan Walsh/ AP Photo]

Biden plans stimulus aid worth trillions, pushes $2,000 cheques

The United States president-elect said Friday's jobs report shows Americans need more immediate and direct relief from the coronavirus pandemic [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

China says US facing ‘internal collapse’ after pro-Trump riot

Hundreds of supporters of President Trump besieged the Capitol on Wednesday in what House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi described as 'an armed insurrection against America' [Ahmed Gaber/Reuters]

Iran’s IRGC unveils underground missile base amid US tensions

Members of the Iranian army fire missiles during the annual military drill, dubbed 'Zolphaghar 99', in the Gulf of Oman, Iran on September 7, 2020 [File: West Asia News Agency via Reuters]