Kim Jong Un says US is North Korea’s ‘biggest enemy’

North Korean leader says no matter who is in power in the US, the true nature of American policies towards Pyongyang never changes.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the United States is his nuclear-armed nation’s “biggest enemy”, state media reported on Saturday.

“Our foreign political activities should be focused and redirected on subduing the US, our biggest enemy and main obstacle to our innovated development,” Kim said on Friday, according to a KCNA report of his remarks.

“No matter who is in power in the US, the true nature of the US and its fundamental policies towards North Korea never change,” Kim said, pledging to expand ties with “anti-imperialist, independent forces” and calling for expanded nuclear capabilities.

The declaration came less than two weeks before the inauguration of Joe Biden as US president, and after a tumultuous relationship between Kim and the outgoing Donald Trump.

There was no immediate comment from the US State Department. A spokesman for the Biden campaign declined to comment.

Kim and Trump first engaged in a war of words and mutual threats, before an extraordinary diplomatic bromance that featured headline-grabbing summits and declarations of love by the US president.

Despite the unprecedented three meetings, no substantive progress was made, with the process deadlocked after a meeting in Hanoi broke up over sanctions relief and what North Korea would be willing to give up in return.

New five-year plan

Pyongyang has poured vast amounts of resources into developing its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, which it said it needs to defend itself against a possible US invasion.

The programmes have made rapid progress under Kim, including by far its most powerful nuclear blast to date and missiles capable of reaching the whole US, at a cost of increasingly stringent international sanctions.

North Korea has completed plans for a nuclear-powered submarine, Kim said – something that would change the strategic balance.

“New planning research for a nuclear-powered submarine has been completed and is to enter the final examination process,” Kim told the congress.

The country should “further advance nuclear technology” and develop small-sized, lightweight nuclear warheads “to be applied differently depending on target subjects”, he added.

The comments came in Kim’s nine-hour work report to the meeting, spread across three days, which KCNA was reporting in detail for the first time.

Besides US and defence policy, Kim also spoke at length on proposals for a new five-year economic plan due to be announced at the congress, which he said would continue a focus on building an independent economy.

“The basic seeds and themes of the new five-year economic development plan are still self-reliance and self-sufficiency,” he said.

Among the plans are building energy-saving steel plants, significantly increasing production of chemical goods to make the industry self-sufficient, producing electricity, and securing more coal mines, Kim said.

North Korea faces growing crises caused by international sanctions for its nuclear programme, as well as self-imposed lockdowns to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing South Korea, Kim criticised Seoul for offering cooperation in “non-fundamental” areas such as coronavirus aid and tourism, and said South Korea should stop buying arms from and conducting military drills with the US.

The remarks came a day after Kim explored ways to renew inter-Korean ties and promised to expand diplomatic relations in remarks to the congress.