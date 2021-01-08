Live
News|Black Lives Matter

Woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft is arrested

Miya Ponsetto is in jail for falsely accusing the teenager of stealing her phone, then tackling him in a hotel lobby.

Miya Ponsetto falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel on December 26, 2020 [Ventura County Sheriff's Office via AP]
Miya Ponsetto falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel on December 26, 2020 [Ventura County Sheriff's Office via AP]
8 Jan 2021

A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel has been arrested in her home state of California.

Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed on Thursday in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office there said. It was not immediately clear what charges she might face.

The New York Police Department flew detectives out to California earlier in the day with a warrant for Ponsetto’s arrest. The trip followed days of intense media coverage of the fracas at the hotel and demands by the teen’s family and activists that she face criminal charges.

Ponsetto’s lawyer, Sharen Ghatan, said in an interview before the arrest that her client is “emotionally unwell” and remorseful for her December 26 conflict with 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr at Manhattan’s Arlo Hotel.

The teen’s father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, recorded the confrontation and put the video online.

In his video, an agitated woman is seen demanding the teen’s phone, claiming he stole it. A hotel manager tries to intervene. Keyon Harrold can be heard in the recording telling the woman to leave his son alone. Ghatan confirmed Ponsetto is the woman in the video.

Security footage later released by the NYPD shows Ponsetto frantically grabbing at the teen as he tried to get away from her through the hotel’s front door. She is seen clutching him from behind before they both tumble to the ground.

Ponsetto’s missing phone had actually been left in an Uber and was returned by the driver shortly afterwards, Harrold said.

The altercation drew comparisons to cases like that of Amy Cooper, a white woman who was charged with filing a false report for calling 911 and saying she was being threatened by “an African American man” during a dispute in New York’s Central Park in May.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ponsetto after spotting her driving near her home in Piru, northwest of Los Angeles, said department Captain Eric Buschow.

She drove two blocks before stopping her vehicle, then refused to get out of the car, Buschow said.

“She tried to slam the door on one of the deputies and that’s when they just reached in and forcibly removed her,” he said, adding that the sheriff’s office would ask county prosecutors to charge her with resisting arrest.

Ghatan said she spoke to her client earlier on Thursday, and “she strikes me as someone who’s unwell.”

She said Ponsetto “lashed out” over worry about her phone disappearing, and that it was not racially motivated.

It “could have been anyone”, she said.

Source : AP

Related

More from News

Saudi carves path out of US partisan politics with Qatar detente

Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has shown nearly unwavering support for Mohammed bin Salman over the objections of some members of Congress [File: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]

UN fears ‘massive’ COVID transmission in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A woman cooks in the village of Bisober in Ethiopia's Tigray region [File: AFP]

After unrest, Kyrgyzstan heads to presidential vote

Supporters of Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan's prime minister and presidential candidate, attend a campaign rally ahead of the presidential election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on January 8, 2021 [Vladimir Pirogov/Reuters]

Debate over Trump’s future grows with impeachment calls: Live

Donald Trump urged his followers to march on the Capitol at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results on January 6, 2021 in Washingon, DC [Jim Bourg/Reuters]
Most Read

The day Trump finally lost it

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]

Donald Trump acknowledges Biden election win: Full transcript

US President Donald Trump acknowledged the new administration and vowed a smooth transfer of power [Twitter screengrab]

Iran’s IRGC unveils underground missile base amid US tensions

Members of the Iranian army fire missiles during the annual military drill, dubbed 'Zolphaghar 99', in the Gulf of Oman, Iran on September 7, 2020 [File: West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

Pakistani PM says will not be ‘blackmailed’ into visiting Hazaras

Since the attack, the relatives of those killed placed their coffins on a highway in Quetta and refused to bury the dead until the killers were apprehended and Khan came to meet them [Saadullah Akhtar/Al Jazeera]